NOAA's New Weather Satellite Arrived in Florida Onboard Air Force's Largest Airliner

More on this:

1 The UK Funds New Cutting-Edge Satellite Projects, Including the “Earth’s Thermometer”

2 C-5 Galaxy Spotted While En Route to a Date, Massive Machine Looks Stunning From Above

3 Next-Generation Polar-Orbiting Weather Satellite Gets Ready for Space Launch

4 Make It Out Alive From Stormy Weather by Choosing the Right Vehicle

5 C-5M Super Galaxy Emerges From the Clouds Like a Prehistoric Behemoth