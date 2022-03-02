NOAA's New, Sophisticated Weather Satellite Was Successfully Launched

More on this:

1 Lockheed Martin Shows Future Strategic Tanker in Action, Whites Fight Reds in CGI Battle

2 Lockheed Martin to Build Rocket That Will Carry the First Pieces of Mars Back to Earth

3 U.S. Spy Satellites Successfully Launched for the First Time This Year by SpaceX

4 UK Gearing Up for Historic Satellite Launch From Spaceport Cornwall This Summer

5 Saildrone Launches Five Drones in the Caribbean to Help Us Fight Hurricanes