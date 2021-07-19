No Wonder This Thing Is Called Beast Mode, It’s Ready for Next Level Off-Roading

Alabama-based Storyteller Overland is known for its off-road expedition vehicles that can handle any kind of adventure and that look good doing that. Its 2022 line-up isn’t just eye-catching, but comes with something for everybody, covering most of customers’ needs when it comes to hitting the road and enjoying a long or a short trip. For those who want it all, the Beast Mode is the way to go.
Except for what could be considered their entry-level van - the Mode LT built on an AWD Ford Transit chassis - folks at Storyteller developed the Mode range around the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4 144” chassis. This means that all of them come with a 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel engine with 7-speed transmission, all-wheel-drive, electronic traction system and low range gear.
The Beast Mode shares an innovative floorplan and main features with the other versions, but boasts new off-road/off-grid performance upgrades. It’s slightly bigger than the rest, with a 10’3” height and 7’8” width. The Agile Ride Improvement Package boosts its capabilities and helps with a smoother ride on challenging terrain, while the brushguard, fender kit and wheel flares give it extra protection.
Storyteller has also added the ARB On-Board air with front and rear chucks, for optimum tire pressure adjustment. Speaking of tires, the Beast is fitted with 17” wheels with 275/70R /17 tires, and you also get a rear door-mounted spare. Enhanced visibility is also important on road trips, so the Beast was equipped with a 360-degree KC Headlights extreme lighting package, in addition to the LED high-performance headlamps.
Even though the Beast Mode van is all about off-road capability, its interior is no less impressive. It comes with several patented features, including a Dreamweaver bed and a GrooveLounge convertible sofa bed, while the air conditioner and the Diesel-fired heating system keep the temperature just right in any conditions. The Beast van features a 12kWh M-Power energy storage system and comes with multiple outlets, power ports and USB ports.
The manufacturer is keeping some of the new specs confidential, until the official launch date, which is September 24. Until then, the Beast Mode 4X4 is available for reservation, starting at $198,746.
