No, the EU Doesn't Plan To Remotely Fine Drivers of Newer Cars. But It Certainly Could

Ever since built-in internet connectivity was added to vehicles, conspiracy theorists kept saying that the government would eventually overreach and try to limit everyone's personal mobility. They were wrong. To this day, those beliefs remain a blatant exaggeration. It's the other way around if you think about it. But that doesn't mean the future can't be full of surprises. Until we get to see what legislators and regulators from a dystopian tomorrow have in store for us all, let's figure out the truth behind the latest legislative confusion that's worrying new car buyers living on the right side of the pond.
There's no denying that technology is great. Millennials and previous generations might remember how answering any curiosity took time and effort, not just a quick Google search. You trusted a friend or a relative to know the answer, or you had to go to the library and figure it out.
Yes, there was a time when printed encyclopedias and nicely designed magazines were popular. They quenched your thirst for knowledge and offered more than a simple answer. They allowed you to discover more about our world at a time when we were less distracted.
Nowadays, it's impossible not to find out the answer to a question in under one minute. Just use your phone's voice assistant or a laptop to type a few keywords, and a whole universe of knowledge opens up. Lately, things have gone a bit haywire because certain businesses want to rank first on popular queries and take advantage of advanced SEO principles, which, in turn, manipulate the search engines to display stuff that might not be of much interest to you. But finding a good answer to your question is still rather easy.
Hooptie owners, for example, will tell you that forums are a gold mine for troubleshooting. Previous owners who dealt with similar issues left their answers up, and others are now taking advantage of that free, easy-to-find knowledge. The Internet can truly be of great value when it's used right.
Our attention span is becoming more and more limited, while the dopamine receptors get hit from every angle with all sorts of catchy but often useless content. There's a high chance that you're already skipping through all this to get to the main point of this article.
As such, it's not surprising that misinformation is spread easily nowadays. Sometimes, there's an agenda behind such initiatives. But they're rarely successful. Most often, it's an exaggerated misunderstanding that gets reposted and reinterpreted. Afterward, it spreads like wildfire.
We caught this one early because it has only been posted on a couple of forums and social media channels. However, it has a high risk of becoming a propaganda tool because it's about BMW. Remember when the Internet went haywire because of the so-called heated seats subscription and bullied the German automaker into dropping it altogether? Well, this "conspiracy theory" also has a BMW at its core.
But, in this case, the main worry is about providing "relevant authorities" with speed-related data.
A BMW owner saw that an update required their agreement for some data collection and decided to check it out in more detail. That's when they saw the possibility to untick the option that would've otherwise enabled the brand to collect "speed-related data in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/1958" and send it "to the relevant authorities."
That prompted them to alert others about this change, and the information quickly appeared on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Naturally, many opposed the idea that the Police could get access to your whereabouts and speed information so easily and started accusing the EU of becoming "Big Brother."
The 2021/1958 Regulation builds on top of that measure that has already entered into effect and establishes a new task for carmakers. They must now collect real-world driving information and share it with the relevant government bodies to assess if the ISA is helping drivers avoid breaking the speed limit. All the EU wants to know is if its policies are working or not. It might have even been a request from automakers who have to deal with all sorts of legislative changes. These minor "improvements" can cost serious money or delay the launch of new models.
Many car owners believe that the European Union (EU) might be planning to enable member states' Police to send drivers fines or suspend their driver's licenses via the Internet because of the ISA and the 2021/1958 Regulation. Their main concern is that the "speed-related" data collected by their cars could be used by law enforcement to apply fines without needing any extra official proof.
That would make policing the streets much easier but could also lead to layoffs. If you don't need officers surveilling traffic, then you could save some payroll money and invest it in better tech or more suitable gear for other branches or divisions.
Typically, Europeans have to deal with speed traps, speed cameras, and mobile Police radars when speeding. It's not that different from the US, but speeding is treated very seriously in places like the UK, France, and Switzerland. You can even be fined for going two miles per hour over the posted speed limit. And they don't even have to stop you. The fine will be sent to your primary residence. You'll either challenge it or pay it as fast as you can because some countries offer discounts if you don't delay sending the money.
Speed cameras have become such a heated topic in the UK that people are destroying them, forcing the government to either spend more or give up on its plans to force everyone to drive the speed limit.
So, all the fuss about remote fines is a nothing burger. The phrasing was the only thing that alarmed new car owners. But can you blame them? Everyone seems to be after our personal data. Some of us are even willingly letting companies spy on us for cheaper insurance. Then, there are the low-emission zones, costly registration, and high parking fees. Being a car owner is almost becoming too much of a burden for many people.
Ultimately, the EU could become evil and use all these data collection methods to spy on its citizens, but that's not going to happen anytime soon via the 2021/1958 Regulation. If you're going to drive in Europe sometime soon or move there and buy a new car, disguised speed traps will be your biggest worry.
Honestly, I'm more worried about robotaxis and too advanced driver-assistance systems than a boring speed limit warning that can be deactivated. Software-defined vehicles, eh?
So, why worry about remote fines?Well, there's a good reason for that. You see, all this instant access to information and short-form content that's easily accessible for free on very popular platforms has messed with our ability to maintain a critical attitude towards… Well, everything!
It's also unsurprising that many people are prone to believe that manufacturers or governments are evil in some respects. After all, the Verisk and LexisNexis scandal left many with a bitter taste. It won't be the last time companies try to take advantage of easily accessible data.
Could there soon be no officers around for traffic enforcement?Currently, every brand that wants to sell new cars in the EU is obligated to install an acoustic speed warning on its vehicles that cannot be permanently deactivated. You can turn it off before going for a drive, but it will automatically reactivate after you stop and exit the vehicle. This "feature" is officially known as the Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA).
The 2021/1958 Regulation builds on top of that measure that has already entered into effect and establishes a new task for carmakers. They must now collect real-world driving information and share it with the relevant government bodies to assess if the ISA is helping drivers avoid breaking the speed limit. All the EU wants to know is if its policies are working or not. It might have even been a request from automakers who have to deal with all sorts of legislative changes. These minor "improvements" can cost serious money or delay the launch of new models.
Many car owners believe that the European Union (EU) might be planning to enable member states' Police to send drivers fines or suspend their driver's licenses via the Internet because of the ISA and the 2021/1958 Regulation. Their main concern is that the "speed-related" data collected by their cars could be used by law enforcement to apply fines without needing any extra official proof.
That would make policing the streets much easier but could also lead to layoffs. If you don't need officers surveilling traffic, then you could save some payroll money and invest it in better tech or more suitable gear for other branches or divisions.
But as you might suspect already, that's not going to happen anytime soon.
Typically, Europeans have to deal with speed traps, speed cameras, and mobile Police radars when speeding. It's not that different from the US, but speeding is treated very seriously in places like the UK, France, and Switzerland. You can even be fined for going two miles per hour over the posted speed limit. And they don't even have to stop you. The fine will be sent to your primary residence. You'll either challenge it or pay it as fast as you can because some countries offer discounts if you don't delay sending the money.
Speed cameras have become such a heated topic in the UK that people are destroying them, forcing the government to either spend more or give up on its plans to force everyone to drive the speed limit.
Nothing to be worried aboutThe abovementioned regulation also states explicitly that any data collection in relation to the evaluation of ISA systems is to be done generically and must not be "linked to any individual motor vehicle or driver." Moreover, this data collection cannot happen without the car owner's explicit consent, and it's limited to the end of 2025. From 2026 onwards, there won't be any other ISA-related data collected.
But there's more good news. Europeans also benefit from a comprehensive data protection regulation known as the GDPR. It includes heavy fines for companies and public institutions that mishandle sensitive personal data. It also has clear limits regarding data handling. Such an invasion of privacy (i.e., remote tracking and speed supervision) would have been impossible given the current laws.
So, all the fuss about remote fines is a nothing burger. The phrasing was the only thing that alarmed new car owners. But can you blame them? Everyone seems to be after our personal data. Some of us are even willingly letting companies spy on us for cheaper insurance. Then, there are the low-emission zones, costly registration, and high parking fees. Being a car owner is almost becoming too much of a burden for many people.
Ultimately, the EU could become evil and use all these data collection methods to spy on its citizens, but that's not going to happen anytime soon via the 2021/1958 Regulation. If you're going to drive in Europe sometime soon or move there and buy a new car, disguised speed traps will be your biggest worry.
Honestly, I'm more worried about robotaxis and too advanced driver-assistance systems than a boring speed limit warning that can be deactivated. Software-defined vehicles, eh?