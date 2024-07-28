No, the EU Doesn't Plan To Remotely Fine Drivers of Newer Cars. But It Certainly Could

30 photos Photo: BMW | Edited

Ever since built-in internet connectivity was added to vehicles, conspiracy theorists kept saying that the government would eventually overreach and try to limit everyone's personal mobility. They were wrong. To this day, those beliefs remain a blatant exaggeration. It's the other way around if you think about it. But that doesn't mean the future can't be full of surprises. Until we get to see what legislators and regulators from a dystopian tomorrow have in store for us all, let's figure out the truth behind the latest legislative confusion that's worrying new car buyers living on the right side of the pond.