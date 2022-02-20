No Reserve for This Red Land Rover Series III, Still Up and Running Strong

More on this:

1 Jaguar and Land Rover: Separated from the Hip and Re-Conjoined Thrice

2 With New Worlds To Conquer, the Latest Defender Tries To Continue Its Ancestors Legacy

3 Here's What Queen Elizabeth Drove During Her 70-Year Reign and These Are Her Favorites

4 Here’s Why the Range Rover’s Creator Despised What It Is Today (and Why He Was Right)

5 Man Drives 1975 Land Rover Around The World, Writes Book About it