No Reserve 1965 Chevelle Malibu SS Needs Some Further Restoration, Might Worth It

Even though it's not the big-block engine and sports the smallest V8 from its lineup, this all-original Chevelle might be interesting from a restorer point of view, thanks to some parts that need to be repaired or restored, thus decreasing the purchase price.
While some Chevelle Malibu SS from the same year is priced closer to $60,000, this one should go with less than that. At first glance, the car looks very good, and some might even call it "pristine." However, we have to admit that its paint job and the combination of colors, wheels, and tires are right on the spot. Also, the badges on the bodywork and the lowered stance match the car's reputation.
Unfortunately, under the skin, there are several unpleasant surprises. Inside, the driver's seat needs new upholstery. The gray and black vinyl is torn, but the rear bench looks great. So, if you can find the exact colors, you might fix only the front left bucket seat. Otherwise, good luck restoring the entire cabin. In 1965, Chevrolet offered the tachometer as an option, but the car that you see here doesn't sport one. So even though the odometer shows just a mere 32k miles (20,921 km), the car's overall look shows much more.
There is a pleasant and an unpleasant surprise under the hood. True, the car sports the original 283 engine, but it was the smallest V8 available for the Chevelle Malibu lineup. It is fed through a two-barrel Rochester carburetor. Even though the seller doesn't tell the actual output, it is believed to be somewhere between 175 hp and 190 Chevhp. For the transmission, this Chevelle left the factory with a two-speed Powerglide. Some say that it is the best gearbox for drag racing. It might be,at least for those times.
As for the Vivian11 seller from Plano, Texas, they know that the car is not perfect, and that's why they advertised it with no reserve. There are some rust areas under the car and in the trunk. Also, the engine compartment looks messy, and there is a replacement alternator there. Nevertheless, this car is definitely something to look into if you're interested in buying a lower-priced 1965 Malibu SS and upgrading it. Because even if it's fitted with that 4.7-liter V8, it could use better brakes. This car relies on drums in all corners.
Unfortunately, under the skin, there are several unpleasant surprises. Inside, the driver's seat needs new upholstery. The gray and black vinyl is torn, but the rear bench looks great. So, if you can find the exact colors, you might fix only the front left bucket seat. Otherwise, good luck restoring the entire cabin. In 1965, Chevrolet offered the tachometer as an option, but the car that you see here doesn't sport one. So even though the odometer shows just a mere 32k miles (20,921 km), the car's overall look shows much more.
There is a pleasant and an unpleasant surprise under the hood. True, the car sports the original 283 engine, but it was the smallest V8 available for the Chevelle Malibu lineup. It is fed through a two-barrel Rochester carburetor. Even though the seller doesn't tell the actual output, it is believed to be somewhere between 175 hp and 190 Chevhp. For the transmission, this Chevelle left the factory with a two-speed Powerglide. Some say that it is the best gearbox for drag racing. It might be,at least for those times.
As for the Vivian11 seller from Plano, Texas, they know that the car is not perfect, and that's why they advertised it with no reserve. There are some rust areas under the car and in the trunk. Also, the engine compartment looks messy, and there is a replacement alternator there. Nevertheless, this car is definitely something to look into if you're interested in buying a lower-priced 1965 Malibu SS and upgrading it. Because even if it's fitted with that 4.7-liter V8, it could use better brakes. This car relies on drums in all corners.