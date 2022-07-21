No Problem, "I Run the County" Says Ferrari Driver to Cop Who Stopped Him for Speeding

A Florida Highway Patrol video shows the driver of a red Ferrari pulled over for speeding last month. A trooper pulled him over on Interstate 95 and the patrol dashcam captured their conversation.
"Hey look, so 92 miles per hour is 22 over the speed limit, ok?" the trooper explains. "Normally, I give warnings, I give breaks, but it looks like you’ve been written a warning already. So I do issue the citation. With that being said it’s gonna be payable within 30 days."
The officer proceeded to explain the citation until he was interrupted. The man then answered, ”I run the county so I know how that works.”
The officer didn't seem impressed with what the speeding driver had to say and proceeded to explain the citation to the commissioner before speeding off into traffic.
After getting the ticket, the man drove away. It seems that he was in a very big hurry, you can hear in the background that he pressed the pedal quite hard on the way out.
The Ferrari 458 Spider has spectacular acceleration. The model is powered by a 562-hp (570-ps), 4.5-liter V8. It is the power unit that was designated International Engine of the Year in 2011.
Power is transferred to the road by Ferrari's F1 dual-clutch transmission with shift paddles. The car delivers acceleration from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in less than 3.4 seconds and is able to hit a top speed of 320 kph (199 mph).
The hard-top solution adopted for the Ferrari 458 Spider is made entirely of aluminum and offers a number of advantages over the traditional folding soft-top. There is also a 25 kg (55 lb) weight reduction compared to the Ferrari F430 Spider that it replaced in the Italian carmaker's lineup, back in 2009.
The price of an example starts at almost $250,000 but this can increase depending on the equipment.
