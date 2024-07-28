No Plug-and-Play for Tesla Cybertruck's $16,000 Range Extender

There's no beating around the bush anymore – the Cybertruck is a popular all-electric pickup truck. It still has a long way to go before reaching the same heights as the conventional Ford F-150, but it's on a good path to establishing itself as an important product in Tesla's portfolio. Sadly, that doesn't mean much right now.
We have previously said that the bullet-resistant Cybertruck felt like a rushed product. The EV debuted without the exoskeleton, the promised range, the light bar, the "Boat" mode, and, among others, a lease option.
On top of all that, the dual-motor version also cost double the original pricing, and the brand even had the guts to create the $20,000 "Foundation Series" pack. It included, among other things, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software suite, which, to this day, is still not enabled for the pickup truck.
It didn't even come with locking differentials. Those were "turned on" via an over-the-air software update about three months ago. Then, people discovered that there were issues with unlocking the battery pack's maximum charging potential, and the revolutionary steer-by-wire system wasn't bulletproof.
But alas, what's of interest to us here is the maximum range. We already have multiple tests proving that the 4680 cells aren't as good as the company's CEO led us to believe. Independent towing verifications also revealed that the edgy EV can't be used for traditional pickup truck stuff.
Originally, the Cybertruck was supposed to have a maximum range of almost 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a full battery. As things stand today, the EV can only cover up to 340 mi (547 km) in dual-motor form and 320 mi (515 km) tops in tri-motor Cyberbeast spec.
Now, Tesla's Lead Engineer for the Cybertruck and Director of Reliability, Wes Morrill, revealed on Twitter (X) that the range extender wouldn't be easily removable. If a customer wants the extra range, they will have to accept a diminished payload (by about 600 lb) and less cargo room – permanently.
Morrill said that the extra cells would be "structurally mounted" to be safe in case of a crash, which means the installation is only going to be possible at a service center. If you have to carry some plywood after the range extender has been added, you'll likely have to make a service appointment beforehand to have it removed. Given that it's Tesla we're dealing with here, that won't be done on the house. So, expect more ownership costs.
But at least Tesla remains focused on safety, which is commendable. The marque produces some of the safest vehicles currently found on US roads.
Lastly, Tesla is also in the process of testing a dry electrode coating for the 4680 cell. If successful, battery production could become considerably cheaper (by up to 50 percent), and the pack could perform a bit better. Again, that reconfirms what we've said about the Cybertruck being a rushed product. How will existing Foundation Series owners react when they see people who paid less for their Cybertrucks enjoying a much better product?
On top of all that, the dual-motor version also cost double the original pricing, and the brand even had the guts to create the $20,000 "Foundation Series" pack. It included, among other things, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software suite, which, to this day, is still not enabled for the pickup truck.
It didn't even come with locking differentials. Those were "turned on" via an over-the-air software update about three months ago. Then, people discovered that there were issues with unlocking the battery pack's maximum charging potential, and the revolutionary steer-by-wire system wasn't bulletproof.
But alas, what's of interest to us here is the maximum range. We already have multiple tests proving that the 4680 cells aren't as good as the company's CEO led us to believe. Independent towing verifications also revealed that the edgy EV can't be used for traditional pickup truck stuff.
Originally, the Cybertruck was supposed to have a maximum range of almost 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a full battery. As things stand today, the EV can only cover up to 340 mi (547 km) in dual-motor form and 320 mi (515 km) tops in tri-motor Cyberbeast spec.
In an attempt to restore some consumer confidence, Tesla announced a $16,000 "range extender." It was supposed to be placed in the bed and add an extra 130 mi (209 km) of range. The downside, besides the extra cost? It would have reduced the payload and the available space for cargo – if it existed. When writing, not even this option (which doesn't allow the EV to cover the promised 500 mi on a single charge, by the way) is available.
Now, Tesla's Lead Engineer for the Cybertruck and Director of Reliability, Wes Morrill, revealed on Twitter (X) that the range extender wouldn't be easily removable. If a customer wants the extra range, they will have to accept a diminished payload (by about 600 lb) and less cargo room – permanently.
Morrill said that the extra cells would be "structurally mounted" to be safe in case of a crash, which means the installation is only going to be possible at a service center. If you have to carry some plywood after the range extender has been added, you'll likely have to make a service appointment beforehand to have it removed. Given that it's Tesla we're dealing with here, that won't be done on the house. So, expect more ownership costs.
But at least Tesla remains focused on safety, which is commendable. The marque produces some of the safest vehicles currently found on US roads.
Lastly, Tesla is also in the process of testing a dry electrode coating for the 4680 cell. If successful, battery production could become considerably cheaper (by up to 50 percent), and the pack could perform a bit better. Again, that reconfirms what we've said about the Cybertruck being a rushed product. How will existing Foundation Series owners react when they see people who paid less for their Cybertrucks enjoying a much better product?
No, any range extender offered by Tesla will be structurally mounted so it's safe in a crash— Wes (@wmorrill3) July 27, 2024