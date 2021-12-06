No One Would Want to Be Inside This ZERO-Star Fiat if It Crashes

More on this:

1 This Is One of the Most Dangerous Cars on Sale Today, ZERO-Star Safety Rating Reveals

2 Small 2022 VW Taos Brings Low $22,995 MSRP, in U.S. Dealerships From June

3 2022 Volkswagen Taos, the Fifth SUV in the U.S. Lineup, Is Also the Smallest

4 2018 Fiat Cronos Sedan Goes Official, Starts Production In December

5 Fiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch Version