No, Most Tesla Owners Are NOT Going Back to Gas Cars

A recent Edmunds article claimed that more than half of the Tesla trade-ins result in owners replacing their electric vehicles (EVs) with traditional cars. That's only partially true. Here's why you should always look past the headline and maintain a critical-thinking mindset.
We, at autoevolution, have often been critical of Tesla. It's our duty to bring you the stories that matter most without gatekeeping important details. We're doing that even if it means that automakers won't be keen on inviting us to special events and treating us to a first-class experience.
This isn't one of those stories, but it is an important clarification most people should be aware of.
It's true that EV demand is waning. It's also true that many Americans and Canadians are exploring buying a hybrid instead of a battery-powered vehicle. But it's misleading to say that most Tesla owners are now going back to gas-powered cars.
Firstly, if you have ever driven an EV for at least a few days, you would have likely noticed that these zero-tailpipe emission rides are great commuting appliances. Most of them are a bit more expensive than their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts, but the extra financial effort is worth it for some people. Those who have a driveway, a garage with an outlet, apartment or curbside chargers, or a parking space at work where they can plug in for a few hours at no cost avoid paying for expensive fuel.
If you dislike the typical winter cold or hot summer days, most EVs can be preconditioned conveniently from a mobile phone app. It won't consume too much energy, but you won't have to deal with foggy windows, a cold steering wheel, or very hot seats.
Another advantage of EVs such as those Tesla makes is how easy they are to drive. You don't even need a key. Just keep the phone in your pocket, and you'll easily get in and out.
New technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems help you remain safe even when not paying attention, while one-pedal driving (or regenerative braking) will enable you to use the friction brakes less often because the motors spin backward and create stopping force.
But probably the coolest thing about buying an EV from a car company like Tesla, Lucid, or Rivian is that you don't have to spend hours at a dealership negotiating all sorts of fees, add-ons, and markups with someone who is trying to squeeze as many dollars as possible from you.
Oh, and did I mention that some EVs, like the Ford F-150 Lightning or the Hyundai Ioniq 5, have bidirectional charging? That can turn the car into a silent generator in times of need.
Secondly, it's common for car owners to switch rides and try out different vehicles. Since most new cars are financed, trade-ins aren't an issue for well-qualified buyers.
You don't have to believe us. S&P Global Mobility revealed earlier this year that Tesla had the highest owner loyalty rate in 2023, which was only a repeat performance of what entailed in 2022. Many customers aren't willing to buy something else once they get behind the steering wheel of a Tesla.
That's understandable, though. Once you strip them of the EV novelty, Teslas are simple cars. They're easy to drive, quick, smart, efficient, and can be fast-charged very easily at the brand's reputable high-power charging station network, known as Supercharger. Set up a payment method via the app, make sure there's money in your account, and all you have to do is plug in and wait for electrons to be added to the energy storage unit.
Besides those advantages, Tesla is also the brand with the most American-made car. The Austin, Texas-made Model Y, which just so happens to be last year's world's best-selling car, received the title after Cars.com verified the parts sourcing, the location of final assembly, and a couple of other things.
Still, Edmunds claimed that over 50 percent of Tesla owners are trading in their EVs for gas cars, while around 32 percent are exchanging them for EVs made by other brands. Since the world's most valuable company does market research and has access to all kinds of data, seeing that many people are buying a conventional car after driving a Tesla should've raised all sorts of red flags at HQ. We would have certainly seen some measures being taken.
But we didn't see the brand going into full panic mode because that was not the truth. Most Tesla owners who want a new ride don't suddenly switch back to gas-powered cars.
In fact, around 70 percent of Tesla owners who wanted another car bought, you guessed it, another Tesla. That's in line with the loyalty rate we mentioned previously.
Between early January 2023 and late February 2024, around 60,000 Teslas were traded in, sold, or sent back to the manufacturer because the lease ended. Over 42,200 of those units were replaced with other Tesla EVs. Only 7,710 Tesla owners chose to go back to a gas- or diesel-powered automobile. That's what actually happened in all 50 states.
So, no, American Tesla owners aren't ditching the EV lifestyle because battery-powered cars are bad or Elon Musk is controversial. Most are upgrading to a newer or different zero-tailpipe emission model.
However, Edmunds got one thing right: the majority of people shopping for a new car at dealerships are trading in their Teslas for conventional rides with a mechanical beating heart under the hood. That's what the dealership-only data revealed, which was insufficient. Don't feel guilty or worried if you plan on doing the same. It's perfectly fine to have a change of heart and go back to something that feels familiar.
Ultimately, Looking at the entire market shows that existing Tesla owners aren't that fond of paying for gas, driving slower cars, and dealing with dealerships again.
