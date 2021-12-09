No, Mazda Is Not Entering the Shoe Business, but Kodo Sneaker Driving Shoes Are Still Real

Mazda has partnered with sportswear brand Mizuno to offer the Kodo Sneaker, a pair of high-tech driving shoes aimed at driving enthusiasts.
Everybody thinks they know how to drive a car these days, but racing drivers probably know a little bit more than anybody else. And one of the things racing drivers do differently than everyday motorists is wearing a nice pair of driving shoes while behind the wheel. It is not because they look cool (well, maybe this too) but because it ensures a closer feel of the pedals, swifter response, and an overall improved experience.
Of course, good driving shoes require a lot of experience to develop, just as is the case with other sports equipment. This is why, when Mazda decided to offer racing shoes in its line of accessories, it opted to partner with renowned sportswear manufacturer Mizuno. The two Japanese brands were able to create the Kodo Sneaker, the first driving shoe that will be delivered to customers starting next year. The name of the shoe is inspired by the design language of Mazda cars, known as Kodo, the Soul of Motion.
The limited-edition shoes are focused on racing and the joy of driving but can also be used for walking. Grey nubuck synthetic leather and black cowhide, combined with synthetic fiber are used as outsole materials, ensuring a perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. As for the round sole, its technology supports gentle and controlled pedal pressure, for a perfect symbiosis between driver, shoe, and vehicle.
According to Mazda's press release, the shoes are “extremely responsive and give the wearer instant feedback on the car’s performance and behavior.” Not only that, but they also offer excellent comfort as walking shoes. This is because the Kodo Sneaker uses Mizuno’s patented Center of Balance technology for cushioning, unlike other driving shoes that rely on hard and thin soles to achieve responsiveness.
Only 1,350 pairs of these miraculous shows were available to customers in Japan, and it is easy to understand how the collection was completely sold out within a few days. For the lucky customers who secured a pair of Kodo Sneaker driving shoes, a lengthy wait will follow. This is because deliveries are only expected in the spring of next year.
