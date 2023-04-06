No, Master Plan Part 3 Is Not About Tesla and Its Upcoming Compact EV

The Master Plan Part 3 that Elon Musk promised a year ago is no longer about selling a dream but a fact-dense spreadsheet that confuses regular people. More importantly, the Plan is not about Tesla anymore but humanity as a whole, and I don't believe it offers many details about Tesla's future vehicles, as others have claimed.
Elon Musk detailed his vision in the famous Master Plan unveiled in 2006. In a few words, the Plan was to build an expensive sports car (the Roadster), use the money to fund the building of a more affordable car (the Model S), and double that to finance an even more affordable car (the Model 3), all while providing zero-emission electric power generation options. Things happened exactly as planned, encouraging Musk to present Master Plan Part Deux, a more elaborate business plan for his many companies.
Part Deux focused on sustainable energy (solar power), expanding the electric vehicle lineup, and cracking autonomous driving, all leading to an army of robotaxis. Tesla is still working on the Part Deux, lacking models in many relevant market segments, while autonomous driving has been demoted to the driver assist category, at least temporarily. Without all the puzzle pieces in place, the robotaxi is still off the table, so Musk is a little behind schedule.
And yet, Tesla CEO announced last March that he started working on the Master Plan Part 3, and we've seen a synopsis of it during Investor Day. It was confusing, though, as it talked about a global vision, not a Tesla one. Humanity before anything else, as Musk loves to say. Now, Tesla published the full Master Plan Part 3, and it's even more confusing, not least because of the overwhelming amount of data it contains. Some crucial details are worth mentioning, though.
First, the obvious: Master Plan Part 3 is no longer signed by Elon Musk. Instead, "The Tesla Team" takes credit for all the graphics and spreadsheets included in the document. Because, yes, this is no longer a blog post, it's a 40+ pages document with a lot to soak in. It's so complicated that it will most certainly go under most people's radar because it's not something cool to share on social media anymore. It's complex and hard to comprehend unless you're a data analyst or a scientist.
There's one table, though, that most people clung to because it's the only thing understandable for normal folks like you and me. It's under the "Batteries for Transportation" chapter and contains the current Tesla Models, so most people assume that the rest of the table also refers to Tesla. I've seen headlines reading "Tesla shares battery info on upcoming compact vehicle" or "Tesla teases three next-gen vehicles in Master Plan 3," which could be true but was certainly not the table's intended purpose.
The table reveals the existing global vehicle fleet, estimated at 1.4 billion vehicles, with around 89 million new vehicles sold every year. Tesla has no intention to build all these vehicles, as some suggested. It's about replacing all of them with electric vehicles, some of them (unspecified numbers) produced by Tesla. Tesla further estimates the average battery size for each vehicle segment, which allows it to conclude that the world needs about 112 TWh of battery capacity to transition the entire global fleet to battery-electric vehicles. Based on this, the battery capacity in each segment has nothing to do with any of Tesla's models, it's just an industry average.
kWh battery, or it will be an utter disappointment. The value in the table is only the average for the "Large Sedans, SUVs and Trucks" category, which is quite broad. The Cybertruck should have a bigger battery capacity to stand a chance against the existing electric pickups like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. Tesla would not produce a model inferior to its competitors, this is a safe bet.
There's one caveat, though, the estimated battery capacity for the compact segment. Very few compact EV models are on the market, and the 53-kWh seems quite specific. Could this be the exact battery capacity of the upcoming Tesla compact EV? This is interesting to watch, although we're still years away, and many things could change by then.
As for the other vehicle segments where Tesla doesn't have an equivalent, we're certain that the EV maker wants to be present at all levels. It doesn't mean it is already working to fill positions, though, and TBD (to be determined) is a conservative approach. Tesla might produce an electric bus eventually, but I don't think it is high on its priority list.
A plan for humanity
Tesla's next-gen vehicles?
