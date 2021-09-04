No Man’s Sky Frontiers Update Introduces Breathing Planetary Settlements

One of the most interesting survival games that focuses on interstellar exploration, the ever-growing No Man’s Sky has just received a major update that was teased last month. Frontiers is one of the biggest updates the folks at Hello Game delivered until now, so the more reason to expect some great things to be included.
As the title says, Frontiers adds an important base management gameplay feature: habitable planetary settlements. These are small towns that players can encounter while they’re exploring new planets, interact with the citizens and even be chosen leaders. As the Overseer of such a settlement, you can choose to help those living in these settlements to thrive and develop these small towns into larger cities.
More importantly, players can construct new buildings in these settlements and grow their towns as new inhabitants continue to arrive. The more people players help and the safer the town is from drone attacks, the quicker the settlement will grow.
Each of these settlements are unique, as they are procedurally generated with unique buildings, neighborhood layouts, color schemes, as well as interior and exterior decoration.
Apart from the addition of these new settlements, Frontiers completely overhauls the base building features in the game by adding new base parts, advanced building controls and a new grid menu to make it easier to build gorgeous constructions.
Furthermore, Frontiers finally brings the long-awaited Expedition 3, a season event that starts all players in the same place and focuses on planetary mapping and exploration. In Expedition 3, players will begin their adventures in a technologically unique ship, which requires bespoke materials to repair and escape the toxic atmosphere of planet Gisto Major, the starting point.
The 17th No Man’s Sky update includes a lot more changes including more save slots, enhanced destruction effects, more saved discoveries, and better environmental effects, so make sure to check out the full changelog for more details on Frontiers.
