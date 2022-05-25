No Man's Sky Brings Space Whales in a Groundhog Day Themed Expedition

These are exciting times for No Man’s Sky players, as developer Hello Games is bringing new content to the game every few months. The most recently piece of new content is suggestively called Leviathan, and introduces space whales to the game, among other things.
No Man’s Sky’s seventh expedition, Leviathan, traps players inside a time loop and promises to offer a taste of roguelike gameplay. Hello Games also revealed that the difficulty of the expedition has been tuned to survival-mode settings, and every death translates into a reset of the loop.
During each run, players will be able to recover so-called Memory Fragments, which are basically lost remnants of previous loops. These work like procedurally generated technology, so each reset of the loop will play out very differently.
On the bright, players will be able to collaborate with each other to even the odds. Alongside their personal efforts to break the loop, players can help Specialist Polo as they research the loop’s strange manifestations. The more players participate in the research, the stronger the Memory Fragments become, offering better upgrades, more inventory space, and stronger Multi-Tools and starships.
But that’s not all! Hello Games says there’s a story-driven adventure at the heart of the Leviathan expedition. Exploring the trail of their previous iterations, absorbing memories, investigating important sites, and working together with other players is the only way to escape from the time loop.
The critical point of the expedition is the end encounter with an ancient space creature, The Leviathan. The expedition is now available for all No Man’s Sky players, and it will run for about six weeks.
To enter the loop, players must start a new Community Expedition game, which will also earn them various limited-edition rewards. When the expedition concludes, progress will be converted to a Survival mode save.
Also, phase rewards can be redeemed across all save games from the Space Anomaly Quicksilver Synthesis Companion. More importantly, the space giant itself, The Leviathan, may be recruited as an organic addition to your capital ship’s frigate fleet.
During each run, players will be able to recover so-called Memory Fragments, which are basically lost remnants of previous loops. These work like procedurally generated technology, so each reset of the loop will play out very differently.
On the bright, players will be able to collaborate with each other to even the odds. Alongside their personal efforts to break the loop, players can help Specialist Polo as they research the loop’s strange manifestations. The more players participate in the research, the stronger the Memory Fragments become, offering better upgrades, more inventory space, and stronger Multi-Tools and starships.
But that’s not all! Hello Games says there’s a story-driven adventure at the heart of the Leviathan expedition. Exploring the trail of their previous iterations, absorbing memories, investigating important sites, and working together with other players is the only way to escape from the time loop.
The critical point of the expedition is the end encounter with an ancient space creature, The Leviathan. The expedition is now available for all No Man’s Sky players, and it will run for about six weeks.
To enter the loop, players must start a new Community Expedition game, which will also earn them various limited-edition rewards. When the expedition concludes, progress will be converted to a Survival mode save.
Also, phase rewards can be redeemed across all save games from the Space Anomaly Quicksilver Synthesis Companion. More importantly, the space giant itself, The Leviathan, may be recruited as an organic addition to your capital ship’s frigate fleet.