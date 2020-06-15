No Biker Has Ever Finished Impossible Climb Andler, 2020 Edition Is Nearly Here

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Lets Jesus and the Autobots Take the Wheel

Here’s to hoping the daredevils that will be taking part in the 2020 edition of the Andler / Schonberg Hill Climbing race, aka The Impossible Climb, have been spending their time in isolation training. 48 photos



Common sense says that, if you do the same thing over and over again and get the same disappointing results, maybe a different approach is in order. With this hill climb race, there is no other approach possible, and the daredevils risking their lives year after year are motivated by one of the strongest and most basic human motivators: the urge to overcome. And bragging rights, but that goes without saying.



This year, despite the still-ongoing international health crisis, the race is still happening. The 21st edition is scheduled to take place in August, but the date might be subject to change, according to the official



The video below is a compilation of some of the attempts – all of them fails – at getting across the finish line from last year. It shows exactly what makes this hill climb race impossible: it’s not so much the angle of the climb, as it’s the combination of loose gravel and hard rock, and the sudden change of track, that sends bikers flying off.



It also shows that, while the climb attempt is incredibly challenging, so is getting out of the way of the bike as it’s flying past riders on the way down the slope.



Apparently, one



