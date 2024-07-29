No Apple, No Problem: Another Phone Company Will Launch Its First Car in 2024

Tech giants are slowly but surely expanding into the automotive space, and while Apple rapidly changed its strategy by dropping the Apple Car and focusing on software and services, its Chinese rivals are more committed to the original plan.
Xiaomi has already released its first car and is now working on launching the second, while Huawei has become a key presence in the Chinese automotive space thanks to partnerships with domestic carmakers.
Meizu is the next big name planning to join the car battle with its own model.
We've known for a while that Meizu was working on a car, but the company's COO recently reiterated the company's commitment to this strategy, promising an unveiling "later this year."
Liao Qinghong confirmed at ChinaJoy 2024 earlier this month that Meizu's first car will be different from a traditional model, likely as it'll focus heavily on technology. The Chinese tech giant will offer Flyme Auto integration, allowing drivers to keep their phones and cars in sync.
Flyme Auto is Meizu's ambitious car operating system, offering phone connectivity and access to a large collection of apps and tools. However, Meizu's piece de resistance is the community, as the company invited users to customize the upcoming vehicle by contributing ideas regarding the interior colors, the operating system theme, the paint, and other options that will help make the upcoming model unique.
Meizu did not reveal a specific ETA for the company's first car, but it's expected to launch in the fall. The project is codenamed DreamCar MX and will likely take the shape of a sedan, according to a teaser dropped earlier this year.
Meizu has one major weapon in its attempt to build a car. Geely, the automotive giant that also owns Volvo and other brands, also backs Meizu, so the Chinese firm has access to technology and systems paving its way to the automotive space.
Meanwhile, Apple changed its focus from developing an electric vehicle to building software and services to power the next generation of cars. Apple has never commented on its strategy of building a car, but people familiar with the matter revealed earlier this year that the company abandoned the project, laying off some employees and reassigning others to various projects.
Apple's automotive expansion now comes down to CarPlay and Apple Maps, two projects that will fuel the company's presence in a market where carmakers are heavily investing in in-house infotainment software. Some car manufacturers are already trying to reduce their reliance on Google and Apple, while others, such as Rivian and Tesla, are trying to develop their own alternatives to make CarPlay and Android Auto unnecessary. Rivian has recently reiterated its commitment to bringing the best of CarPlay to its cars without needing to adopt Apple's system and offering everything built-in.
