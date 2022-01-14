NIUTRON Reveals Its First Vehicle (With Ford Bronco Styling Similarities): the NV

We first told you about NIUTRON on December 28. Yinan Li, a founder of NIU, thought that four wheels are better than two and decided to create his own car brand. We must say it was fast: the startup presented its first vehicle on January 12. Called NV, it is an SUV that will be sold as a BEV (battery electric vehicle) and a PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle).

