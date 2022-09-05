Niu's $4K GTS E-Moped Aims To Replace Other Urban EVs With Admirable Speed and Range

Folks, not everything Chinese is questionable. Take Niu, the EV manufacturer, as the perfect example of a company that means business. Heck, this manufacturer has been working on supplying the EV market with capable scooters and mopeds since 2014, and today, their goods can be seen being sold in just about any country where asphalt exists.
On the other hand, we'll be exploring the machine that Niu has placed at the top of their available vehicle list. What we'll be exploring today is why they hold this machine in such high regard. So, to offer you a solid notion of what owning a GTS may be like, I want you to picture that you actually own one.
Depending on the version you want, the standard or extended range, you'll be expected to drop no less than €4,000 ($3,970 at current exchange rates) on a standard version. The extended range unit comes in with an extra €1,000 ($990), and with that price, you can add an extra 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) to your daily travels, on top of the 70 kilometers (44 miles) already available. Other than that, all statistics and specs are the same.
So, why the neck should you even consider dropping over $4K on something like this? Well, we can start things off by inspecting the sort of features that Niu has integrated into the GTS. While this scooter may not come across as being very different from other machines from Niu, mainly the body styling, the things you can't see have received extensive attention and are the main reasons for this price.
Sure, it may not be as strong as the Horwin EK3, but that machine is a bit more expensive and cranks out nearly 6,000 watts of power with a mid-mounted motor. The GTS uses a rear hub motor for its drive, so that's still pretty good if you ask me.
Part of the magic this moped boasts also has to do with the level of attention Niu has given to the battery systems. This EV can attain such speeds and a range of up to 59 miles (95 kilometers) due to a dual battery system. Yes, each GTS is sold with two batteries that can also be charged simultaneously, assuming you have another fast charger. Some extra range will also be harnessed by the brake's "energy recovery system." Countless safety features also ensure you don't fry your battery due to unforeseen situations such as overheating, broken wires, overcharging, and countless others.
One final touch you need to be aware of is the software that Niu adds to the GTS. Sure, you already know about the countless battery safety systems, but you don't know about this moped's Cloud ECU that monitors and analyzes all vehicle diagnostics in real-time and relays these details to an app; easy, simple, and efficient.
Listen, I could sit here and describe what your experience with a GTS may be like, but at the end of the day, the best way to see things for yourself is to go and take a test drive on one of these buggers. Just be warned, you may be returning home with a new e-moped, so be ready with the cash and always wear a helmet.
