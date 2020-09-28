Nitrocycles’ Suzuki GS850 Is the Embodiment of Classy

Back in 2014, two brothers’ shared enthusiasm for motorcycles of all shapes and sizes led to them joining forces in the pursuit of co-founding their very own enterprise. As such, Nitrocycles was born in the Spanish capital of Madrid. Needless to say, the Testillanos mean business, alright?
To be quite frank, their masterpieces never failed to impress the custom moto segment. There’s some serious chemistry going on between these two fellows and it guarantees to deliver truly remarkable results, with no exceptions whatsoever!
As the years went by, Nitrocycles’ surgeons amassed a breathtaking portfolio, consisting of countless unique creations that’ll have you awestruck. These include a Triumph Bonneville T100-based marvel, a stunning BMW K1100LT and one juicy Honda CB900 Bol d’Or, to name a few. Obviously, the Testillano brothers will be happy to tackle just about any entity, as long as it has two wheels and an engine.
Suzuki GS850. Before we go into any other details, we’ll take a minute to remind ourselves of the donor’s main characteristics. It is put in motion by a four-stroke DOHC inline-four colossus, with four Mikuni carbs and a compression ratio of 8.8:1. The air-cooled powerplant prides itself with two valves per cylinder head and a humungous displacement of 843cc.
At 9,000 revs, this nasty piece of machinery is capable of generating up to 77 hp, joined by 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of solid torque output at approximately 7,500 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with enabling this force to reach the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive. Ultimately, Suzuki’s monstrosity boasts a respectable top speed of 119 mph (191 kph).
The whole thing rests on fully-adjustable telescopic forks up front, accompanied by dual shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 275 mm rotors at the front, along with an identical disc on the other end. GS850’s front wheel has a diameter of 19 inches, while the rear unit measures 17 inches.
All things considered, I’ll bet this bad boy is one hell of a donor to work with! The Nitrocycles duo began by replacing the bike’s stock subframe with their own custom counterpart. This setup supports a one-off leather saddle and a removable tail section that’s been hand-crafted in-house.
The following step consisted of installing aftermarket clip-on handlebars and a tiny speedometer, as well as stealthy LED turn signals. Furthermore, electrical components have all been transferred near the swingarm pivot.
Last but not least, the inline-four leviathan exhales through a fresh two-into-two exhaust system that does a great job at looking the part. To wrap up the performance upgrades, its Mikuni carburetors were treated to new filters. Finally, Nitrocycles enveloped GS850 in a timeless paintwork, inspired by John Player Special’s iconic Formula One racing livery.
Now, that’s what I call an extensive overhaul! Should you be digging this work of art as much as I am, you may want to pay these folks a visit on their Facebook and Instagram profiles. Believe me when I say: you’ll be completely lost for words.
To be quite frank, their masterpieces never failed to impress the custom moto segment. There’s some serious chemistry going on between these two fellows and it guarantees to deliver truly remarkable results, with no exceptions whatsoever!
As the years went by, Nitrocycles’ surgeons amassed a breathtaking portfolio, consisting of countless unique creations that’ll have you awestruck. These include a Triumph Bonneville T100-based marvel, a stunning BMW K1100LT and one juicy Honda CB900 Bol d’Or, to name a few. Obviously, the Testillano brothers will be happy to tackle just about any entity, as long as it has two wheels and an engine.
Suzuki GS850. Before we go into any other details, we’ll take a minute to remind ourselves of the donor’s main characteristics. It is put in motion by a four-stroke DOHC inline-four colossus, with four Mikuni carbs and a compression ratio of 8.8:1. The air-cooled powerplant prides itself with two valves per cylinder head and a humungous displacement of 843cc.
At 9,000 revs, this nasty piece of machinery is capable of generating up to 77 hp, joined by 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of solid torque output at approximately 7,500 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with enabling this force to reach the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive. Ultimately, Suzuki’s monstrosity boasts a respectable top speed of 119 mph (191 kph).
The whole thing rests on fully-adjustable telescopic forks up front, accompanied by dual shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 275 mm rotors at the front, along with an identical disc on the other end. GS850’s front wheel has a diameter of 19 inches, while the rear unit measures 17 inches.
All things considered, I’ll bet this bad boy is one hell of a donor to work with! The Nitrocycles duo began by replacing the bike’s stock subframe with their own custom counterpart. This setup supports a one-off leather saddle and a removable tail section that’s been hand-crafted in-house.
The following step consisted of installing aftermarket clip-on handlebars and a tiny speedometer, as well as stealthy LED turn signals. Furthermore, electrical components have all been transferred near the swingarm pivot.
Last but not least, the inline-four leviathan exhales through a fresh two-into-two exhaust system that does a great job at looking the part. To wrap up the performance upgrades, its Mikuni carburetors were treated to new filters. Finally, Nitrocycles enveloped GS850 in a timeless paintwork, inspired by John Player Special’s iconic Formula One racing livery.
Now, that’s what I call an extensive overhaul! Should you be digging this work of art as much as I am, you may want to pay these folks a visit on their Facebook and Instagram profiles. Believe me when I say: you’ll be completely lost for words.