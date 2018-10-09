Nissan Updates Qashqai With Mercedes Engine, New Transmission And Infotainment

autoevolution
The Nissan Qashqai is Europe’s best selling crossover. In 2017, It outpaced Volkswagen’s Tiguan and Peugeot’s 3008 to sell nearly 250,000 units. And the Japanese plan to keep the numbers high for this year as well.
On Tuesday Nissan said it has drastically updated the model with the introduction of new engines, a new dual-clutch transmission and a brand new infotainment system it calls NissanConnect.

The most important addition to the engine range is the 1.3-liter gasoline, which will be made available with two power outputs, 140 PS and 160 PS, respectively.

The lower-power engine will be offered only with a six-speed manual transmission, while the most powerful one will come with either the six-speed manual transmission or the new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox mentioned earlier.

All three engine variants will be mounted on front-wheel-drive models only and are compliant with the new Euro 6d-Temp emissions standard that comes into effect soon in Europe.

The new engines, developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance with Mercedes-Benz, will be replacing the existing 1.2-liter 115 PS manual and CVT units, as well as the 1.6-liter PS with manual transmission.

The same power plant are be deployed by Mercedes-Benz on some of its models.

“As well as providing reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions, this enhanced gas powertrain lineup sets a new standard for drivability in the Qashqai,” said Nissan.

“Customers will notice improved response and acceleration through more power and torque, smoother and more linear power delivery, and a quieter driving experience. Service intervals are also extended.”

The revised Qashqai will also receive the new NissanConnect infotainment system, which comes with smartphone integration, over-the-air map and software updates, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and TomTom Premium Traffic.

Nissan did not mention how much the use of new power plants and the addition of the infotainment will affect the price of the model in Europe.
