These days, you'll see the 2020 incarnation of the Nissan Titan all over the web, since we're talking about a facelift for the pickup truck. Then again, there are also owner of pre-revamp models who wish to keep their machines fresh, which is where the aftermarket specialists step onto the stage. And this precisely what the rendering sitting on our screens portrays.
If you're new to the custom truck world, some of the trends of this realm might surprise you. And the pixel portrait we have here can be considered an x-ray of this.
For instance, the Nissan has been brought closer to the road. In theory, this shouldn't impact the offroading abilities of the Titan. That's because we're talking about an air suspension, the kind of hardware that allows the driver to play with the ride height at the touch of a button, or a tap of a screen via a dedicated app.
Nevertheless, given the custom wheels we have here, which are wrapped in velocity-friendly rubber, this all-wheel drive machine won't enjoy too much traction once it leaves the asphalt behind.
Then we have the widebody kit of the truck. Interestingly, the meaty fenders are visually brought together by the side steps of the car, which makes for a more complete approach.
And we can also talk about smooth integration when it comes to the LED lights adorning the roof of this Titan - pixel tip to digital label nav.0l for this shenanigan.
Take a look at the lower rear end of the blue-collar machine and you'll notice a custom exhaust layout that seems fitting for the muscular 5.6-liter gas-powered V8 of the Titan, which delivers up to 400 hp.
Oh, and while we're at it, you'll find a review of the badass 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X in the YouTube video at the bottom of the page.
