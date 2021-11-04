Nissan Thrills With Outstanding Project Overland Pathfinder and Frontier Concepts

Nissan has made a notable return to SEMA this year. As expected, the Japanese manufacturer had a few surprises up its sleeve. Centerstage is the Nissan Z. However, there’s plenty of interest building for the older models more predisposed to going off the beaten path, and standing behind the drapes is the Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder.
After more than thirty years, the Nissan Pathfinder has reincarnated with a more rugged look and reinforced off-road capabilities. The customized Pathfinder is a family adventure-ready off-roader straight off the assembly plant that's also ideal for homeschooling. Outfitted with Nismo Off-Road parts, Nissan shows its buyers how simple modifications can help it venture farther off-road.
Improvements to the Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder are several special modifications, including a Nismo off Road 2-inch lift kit that feature; Bilstein shocks. The Pathfinder runs on 18 x8-inch Nismo Off-roading wheels and 265/60R18 RAZR AT tires.
Mods on the exterior suitable for Overlanding include; Nismo Off-Road roof rack and 6-inch driving lights, custom front bumper guard fitted with 4-inch Rigid driving lamps, custom fabricated rock rails fitted with Rigid UltraSwing Multifit Hitch Carrier with Ultra table and Roam Adventure Rugged cases.
For the off-roader interior, Nissan added an Egoe Nestbox Camper Kit with a camp kitchen sleeping platform system.
The Pathfinder is just one of several off-road concept entries, and to build on the 2022 Nissan Frontier, the team developed the Project Overland Frontier build. Like the Pathfinder, the Frontier comes with a robust chassis suitable for off-roading, courtesy of Nismo Off-Road.
These two entries for SEMA from Nissan, while expected, have gone an extra mile to showcase the Japanese manufacturer’s capabilities in custom off-roading concepts. In addition to the Pathfinder and Project Overland Frontier, Nissan will also showcase the DocZ from car enthusiast and actor Sung Kang.
