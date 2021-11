Nissan Thrills With Outstanding Project Overland Pathfinder and Frontier Concepts

After more than thirty years, the Nissan Pathfinder has reincarnated with a more rugged look and reinforced off-road capabilities. The customized Pathfinder is a family adventure-ready off-roader straight off the assembly plant that's also ideal for homeschooling. Outfitted with Nismo Off-Road parts, Nissan shows its buyers how simple modifications can help it venture farther off-road.Improvements to the Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder are several special modifications, including a Nismo off Road 2-inch lift kit that feature; Bilstein shocks. The Pathfinder runs on 18 x8-inch Nismo Off-roading wheels and 265/60R18 RAZR AT tires.Mods on the exterior suitable for Overlanding include; Nismo Off-Road roof rack and 6-inch driving lights, custom front bumper guard fitted with 4-inch Rigid driving lamps, custom fabricated rock rails fitted with Rigid UltraSwing Multifit Hitch Carrier with Ultra table and Roam Adventure Rugged cases.For the off-roader interior, Nissan added an Egoe Nestbox Camper Kit with a camp kitchen sleeping platform system.The Pathfinder is just one of several off-road concept entries, and to build on the 2022 Nissan Frontier, the team developed the Project Overland Frontier build. Like the Pathfinder, the Frontier comes with a robust chassis suitable for off-roading, courtesy of Nismo Off-Road.These two entries for SEMA from Nissan, while expected, have gone an extra mile to showcase the Japanese manufacturer’s capabilities in custom off-roading concepts. In addition to the Pathfinder and Project Overland Frontier, Nissan will also showcase the DocZ from car enthusiast and actor Sung Kang.