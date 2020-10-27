Nissan Teases 2021 Navara Pickup Truck, Will Debut On November 5th

The U.S. and a few other markets have the Frontier, but the rest of the world is treated to a different mid-size pickup truck by Nissan. Enter the Navara, which has been teased by the automaker with quite a catchy promise that isn’t quite correct.
“How do you say over 80 years of strength, reliability, and ruggedness in a single word?” The answer to that question is not Nissan or Navara, thank you! The Navara entered the scene in the 1980s, and the Japanese automaker’s reliability has been getting worse ever since Renault entered the scene.
Product planning boss Keno Kato famously said “we are aware of the quality issues of the previous model,” and if you glance over owner-submitted reviews, you’ll understand that problems continue to plague the Navara. The third generation also has some of the worst-looking interior plastic trim in the segment. A workhorse is supposed to be rugged, yes, but not feel cheap.
Now that the rant is over, Nissan appears to have stepped up on the visual front with the refreshed Navara. The 2021 model is getting full-LED headlights and similar signature lighting to the Frontier for the Brazilian market, a more sculpted hood, and roof rails for good measure. We can tell from the teaser photo the front grille is larger too, aligning the fourth generation with the Titan for the U.S market.
Scheduled to premiere on November 5th, the updated Navara will hopefully give us a nicer interior and better connectivity than before. Expected to remain in production until 2024 at the very least, the mid-size pickup will soldier on with the 2.3-liter turbo diesel from the outgoing model.
120 kW and 403 Nm or 140 kW and 450 Nm are the output figures that Nissan quotes for the Australian market, translating to 163 and 190 PS (161 and 188 horsepower) plus 207 and 332 pound-feet of torque. Both variants feature twin-turbocharging technology and customers can opt for a seven-speed automatic over the standard six-speed manual transmission.
The Frontier for the U.S., which is a little different under the skin, relies on a 3.8-liter aspirated V6 connected as standard to a nine-speed automatic box.
How do you say over 80 years of strength, reliability and ruggedness in a single word: #Navara.— Nissan Australia (@Nissan_Aus) October 26, 2020
See how #Nissan is redefining Navara November 5th! #NissanNavara #NewNissanNavara #NissanNext pic.twitter.com/24FfVFXVmH