Nissan Skyline GT-R "Supercharger Slave" Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

There are many ways of ensuring purists hop aboard the "love" train, some of which are more controversial than others. However, when a digital artist comes up with a rendering that showcases a Nissan Skyline GT-R that relies on a supercharger for the go, there's no way to deny the said effect.
In fact, Yasid Oozeear, the pixel master who created this rendering, was asked about the reason behind this virtual build in the comments section of the Instagram post below. And his answer was a simple one: "because".
As opposed to the approach he usually chooses for introducing his work (more on this below), the artist didn't even showcase the full view of the car in any of the two posts that portray the vehicle. Then again, he does make his point, even with this truncated proposal
Shocking concept aside, the visual side of this pixel project is stunning - keep in mind that we're talking about a 3D model done in Corona, which received the kind of texture that can easily make a gear head drool.
And if we can look past the air intake and the blower that protrude through the hood of the JDM hero, we'll notice plenty of other mods. For example, the wheels of the Nissan also deserve credit for the custom look of the machine, with these featuring a retro multi-spoke design and a concave profile.
Oh, and it's worth noting this R33-generation Skyline GT-R packs a widebody kit, while the lower front lip looks like it's been lifted off a motorsport machine.
The posterior of the monster features an approach that could be labeled as borderline moderate, albeit only if we use the standards imposed by the ever-more-extreme renderings and builds that show up these days. For instance, here's a Ferrari F355 pixel portrait coming from the same artist.
