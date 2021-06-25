Nissan Sentra Recalled Over Potentially Bent Tie Rods

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The Japanese automaker has recently informed thethat 138,736 units of the compact sedan are called back over potentially bent tie rods. These elements connect the steering gear to the steering knuckle, which makes them prone to wear and tear with the passing of time. Failing tie rods may lead to uneven tire wear, play in the steering wheel, and sharp noises or thuds as you turn the wheels.The question is, how does Nissan know the 2020 and 2021 Sentra are equipped with potentially bent tie rods? Nissan received a report about a tie rod separated into two pieces on July 31st, 2020, and immediately after that, a sensor was added to the assembly transfer arm to prevent movement when the front suspension assembly was transferred from one process to another. The supplier investigated the matter as well, and the material properties met design specifications. No microstructural defects were identified.December 2020 is when Nissan received four more reports related to the subject condition, but for some reason or another, the automaker dragged its feet for almost half a year before deciding to recall these cars.“Potential material handling and assembly process issues” are to blame for the condition. According to documents filed with the safety watchdog, other sedans manufactured in Aguascalientes do not use this process.Owners of all vehicles will be notified from August 5th onward, and U.S. dealerships have been instructed to inspect both tie rods and replace them if bent. As for the affected population of vehicles, the faulty Sentras were produced from November 25th, 2019 through March 24th, 2021.