autoevolution
 

Nissan Reveals How It Cheated on Emissions Tests and Much More

26 Sep 2018, 9:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
What does Nissan do when authorities accuse it of misleading them on fuel consumption and emission levels? It submits a report revealing irregularities in testing external noises and horn volume.
42 photos
Nissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky ConceptNissan Navara Dark Sky Concept
In July, Nissan admitted some tampering with the way in which tests of exhaust emissions and fuel economy were conducted, with the purpose of creating falsified reports. At the time, it also promised a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) asked the carmaker to submit the report of the investigation by September 26, a deadline Nissan announced it has met.

The investigation was conducted by a dedicated team led by Japanese law firm Nishimura and Asahi, which was also responsible for considering appropriate countermeasures. It revealed all sorts of interesting facts, very few of them actually related to fuel consumption and emissions.

As far as these two go, there were cases of rewriting of measurement values and test environment data to make them fit in the required ranges, as well as deviation from prescribed test environments.

In essence, Nissan employees were not using some high-tech defeat device like Volkswagen’s, but rather a pen or keyboard and their imagination.

These practices were uncovered at all Nissan and affiliate vehicle production plants in Japan, except Nissan Motor Kyushu. In all, “misconduct in exhaust emissions and fuel economy occurred during sample testing in a total of 1,205 vehicles,” said Nissan.

Secondly, there were cases of improper procedures related to vehicle precision measurements and tests. This means certain required tests, most of them not related to emissions, were not conducted at all or only partially for new vehicles.

That includes not testing the brake fluid warning light, external noise, maximum stable inclination angle of cars or the horn volume.

You can read the entire Nissan report in the document attached below, complete with recommendations for the future.
Nissan fuel consumption emission scandal dieselgate
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
May the Space Force Be With You Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
Detroit: Become Weapon How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Ten Obscure Cars with Weird NamesTen Obscure Cars with Weird Names
NISSAN models:
NISSAN Versa / NoteNISSAN Versa / Note CompactNISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 