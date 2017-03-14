Nissan Recalls Versa and Infiniti QX30 Vehicles Over Airbag Problems

It seems that as of late, most automotive recalls have something to do with the performance of the airbags
. Nissan, like most other volume manufacturers out there, is no stranger to this trend. On this occasion, the Japanese company is recalling older Versa sedans and the all-new Infiniti QX30 hatchback-turned-crossover.
Following the submission to the NHTSA, the latter agreed with Nissan that yes, the 2012 Versa
has to be called back to be fixed. Just about 54,751 units are potentially affected by an electrical issue. More specifically, Nissan refers to Versa sedans manufactured between June 9, 2011, and April 2, 2012.
In the subject bargain-basement sedans, Nissan
notes, dissimilar metals were employed for the side airbag sensor connector harness. In time, this combo may lead to the fretting and oxidation on the harness connection pins of the Satellite Sensor-to-Airbag Control Unit (ACU). This condition increases the likelihood of a signal loss from the satellite sensor to the ACU, which may cause the curtain and seat-mounted airbags to deploy if the door is slammed.
The QX30, then. Infiniti brought this thing to market for the 2017 MY, yet 79 units have to go back to the dealership for fixing. The problem with these particular QX30 vehicles is the driver-side curtain airbag inflator initiator.
"Manufactured out of specification”
by Autoliv
, the "initiators may have been assembled using an incorrect generant mix ratio.”
That's the reason why the airbags may not deploy in a crash, thus increasing the risk of injury.
Those 79 QX30s
plagued by this problem were manufactured from October 10, 2016, to October 26, 2016, and the dealers were instructed to replace the entire driver-side curtain airbag assembly with a new one. Nissan has promised to notify all owners of potentially affected vehicles within 60 days.
If you own a Versa or a QX30 and you need more info, Nissan’s customer service is 1-800-647-7261 and Infiniti is reachable at 1-800-662-6200.