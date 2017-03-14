autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Nissan Recalls Versa and Infiniti QX30 Vehicles Over Airbag Problems

 
14 Mar 2017, 9:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
It seems that as of late, most automotive recalls have something to do with the performance of the airbags. Nissan, like most other volume manufacturers out there, is no stranger to this trend. On this occasion, the Japanese company is recalling older Versa sedans and the all-new Infiniti QX30 hatchback-turned-crossover.
Following the submission to the NHTSA, the latter agreed with Nissan that yes, the 2012 Versa has to be called back to be fixed. Just about 54,751 units are potentially affected by an electrical issue. More specifically, Nissan refers to Versa sedans manufactured between June 9, 2011, and April 2, 2012.

In the subject bargain-basement sedans, Nissan notes, dissimilar metals were employed for the side airbag sensor connector harness. In time, this combo may lead to the fretting and oxidation on the harness connection pins of the Satellite Sensor-to-Airbag Control Unit (ACU). This condition increases the likelihood of a signal loss from the satellite sensor to the ACU, which may cause the curtain and seat-mounted airbags to deploy if the door is slammed.

The QX30, then. Infiniti brought this thing to market for the 2017 MY, yet 79 units have to go back to the dealership for fixing. The problem with these particular QX30 vehicles is the driver-side curtain airbag inflator initiator.

"Manufactured out of specification” by Autoliv, the "initiators may have been assembled using an incorrect generant mix ratio.” That's the reason why the airbags may not deploy in a crash, thus increasing the risk of injury.

Those 79 QX30s plagued by this problem were manufactured from October 10, 2016, to October 26, 2016, and the dealers were instructed to replace the entire driver-side curtain airbag assembly with a new one. Nissan has promised to notify all owners of potentially affected vehicles within 60 days.

If you own a Versa or a QX30 and you need more info, Nissan’s customer service is 1-800-647-7261 and Infiniti is reachable at 1-800-662-6200.
Nissan Versa recall Infiniti QX30 safety Nissan Infiniti US
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65