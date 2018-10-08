Nissan Qashqai Gets Same 1.3-Liter Turbo as Mercedes A-Class

The second-generation Nissan Qashqai is getting a little long in the tooth, but an engine shared with Mercedes-Benz might be what's needed to spice things. That's right, we are talking about the 1,330cc turbo.

4 photos



As you all know (probably not), the Qashqai used to have two turbo petrol engines, the 115 HP 1.2-liter, and the 163 HP 1.6-liter turbo. Both are being replaced by this new unit, which is way better at complying with all the fancy new emissions regulations. The output of the group of four cylinders has been adjusted, and it's similar to that of the Renault Scenic as well: 140 HP and (177 lb-ft) of torque, and 160 PS (158 hp / 118 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque.



We'd get the less expensive version, since it probably doesn't make much of a difference for performance anyway, plus the Qashqai is a relaxed sort of family car. On top of that, we're happy to announce a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox will be available for the more model which also gains an extra 10 Nm. Goodbye CVT , you shall not be missed!



The car is already being sold in Britain, starting with the Visia 1.3 DIG-T 140 which starts from a very reasonable £19,595, A range-topping Tekna 1.3 DIG-T 160 is still not that bad at £28,595. Interestingly, the 140 HP averages 53.3 mpg UK (5.3 l/100 km) and emits less CO2 than the 49.6 mpg UK 160 horsepower model on 19-inch wheels. Less power on smaller wheels gives better economy: who would have guessed?



“The launch of this all-new 1.3-litre unit is the right response to changing market conditions, meeting customer demand for a highly effective petrol engine that delivers outstanding driving performance and fuel efficiency”, commented Nissan UK’s Managing Director, Alex Smith.



The addition of this engine is hardly surprising. In fact, given that both the Renault Kadjar and Dacia Duster are getting one, we'd be more surprised if the Qashqai missed out. The announcement was made at the beginning of the month, for Nissan only now released official footage of the 1.3-liter crossover, not that it looks any different.As you all know (probably not), the Qashqai used to have two turbo petrol engines, the 1151.2-liter, and the 163 HP 1.6-liter turbo. Both are being replaced by this new unit, which is way better at complying with all the fancy new emissions regulations. The output of the group of four cylinders has been adjusted, and it's similar to that of the Renault Scenic as well: 140 HP and (177 lb-ft) of torque, and 160 PS (158 hp / 118 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque.We'd get the less expensive version, since it probably doesn't make much of a difference for performance anyway, plus the Qashqai is a relaxed sort of family car. On top of that, we're happy to announce a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox will be available for the more model which also gains an extra 10 Nm. Goodbye, you shall not be missed!The car is already being sold in Britain, starting with the Visia 1.3 DIG-T 140 which starts from a very reasonable £19,595, A range-topping Tekna 1.3 DIG-T 160 is still not that bad at £28,595. Interestingly, the 140 HP averages 53.3 mpg UK (5.3 l/100 km) and emits less CO2 than the 49.6 mpg UK 160 horsepower model on 19-inch wheels. Less power on smaller wheels gives better economy: who would have guessed?“The launch of this all-new 1.3-litre unit is the right response to changing market conditions, meeting customer demand for a highly effective petrol engine that delivers outstanding driving performance and fuel efficiency”, commented Nissan UK’s Managing Director, Alex Smith.