Nissan NISMO Set to Offer Off Road Parts and Debut Them at the 2021 Overland Expo West

Nissan says they will debut a line of all-new 2022 Frontier NISMO Off Road parts at the 2021 Overland Expo West, and the lineup includes lighting, exhaust upgrades and a slick looking Bed Rack for the NISMO roof. 7 photos



“The all-new 2022 Frontier provides adventurers with an authentic midsize truck built to thrive in off-road and overlanding environments,” said Michael Soutter, vice president, Nissan Aftersales U.S.



The driving beam pattern - made for off-road illumination - delivers an output of 3,060 lumens and includes a dedicated wire to run white back-lighting without primary LEDs. The kit is constructed with waterproof aluminum housings which include pressure-equalizing vents and the systems draws two-amp current to assure minimal impact on a vehicle’s electrical system.



The overlanding rack, which is available in both low and high versions - can support multiple uses. It’s constructed from powder-coated steel with a modular design to make it adaptable to a variety of uses. An easy attachment to the Nissan Utili-Track is provided for and the system is also designed to function on the bed top. This current fitment in the high version, which is available now, or the low version, which will be available early in 2022, will also work for the 2005-2022 Frontier.



The Off Road Rooftop Tent offers simple set-up and accommodations for two people.

It features a thick, wall-to-wall mattress with a washable cover and three windows to provide ventilation. Made from ripstop polyester canvas, it also includes an attached rainfly, a travel cover and a 6.9-foot adjustable aluminum ladder. It also features simple attachment to the NISMO Off Road Overland Bed Rack and a variety of other vehicle roof rack systems.



As for the polished stainless steel exhaust option, the NISMO cat-back exhaust systems deliver a deep sounding exhaust tone without causing excessive cabin noise or droning. It’s a direct bolt-on application which uses factory mounting hanger locations and no modifications are required for attachment. The system features a polished exhaust tip with a laser-etched NISMO logo. It’s available now for the 2005-2020 Frontier, the 2005-2015 Xterra, the 2016-2021



TITAN and the 2016-2021 TITAN XD.

Other previously rolled out features include the NISMO Off Road parts such as a NISMO Off Road Suspension Kit, NISMO Off Road Bumper, NISMO Off Road Lighting and NISMO Off Road AXIS Wheels.

