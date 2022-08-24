Nissan Manager on the Chip Shortage: Everything Is OK, Prices Still Fair

It’s no longer a secret that the lack of semiconductors represents a major pain in the neck for carmakers across the globe.
Because of the constrained chip inventory, most car manufacturers turned to several measures in an attempt to reduce the disruptions in their daily operations. And more often than not, these solutions included a temporary halt of car production.
At this point, the end of the chip shortage continues to be impossible to predict, especially because of the geopolitical tensions and the rising costs of certain materials.
As a result, the demand for used cars has skyrocketed, as not everybody is willing to wait up to one year to receive their new vehicle. You don’t have to be a scientist to figure out that prices have increased as well, therefore making buying a car much more difficult these days.
But a Nissan manager claims that the current market conditions aren’t as frightening as they seem to be at first glance. Speaking for News-Press NOW, Nissan manager and used car acquisition manager Daniel Scanlon says the used car prices have increased only “a little bit.”
In other words, used cars do cost more, but not by much, and given the constrained chip inventory, exploring this side of the market is quite a good idea these days.
Discussing the impact of the chip shortage on the car industry, Scanlon said “everything is OK.” And while he admitted that getting a new car might be harder, the Nissan manager insisted on the prices, claiming they really aren’t much higher.
Is that really so? It probably depends on which side you’re on.
Recent data proved that in some cases, the price of a used car actually surpasses the one of an all-new model. In other words, people who want to buy a used vehicle would have to pay more than the original MSRP, as this is pretty much the only way to avoid the long wait.
