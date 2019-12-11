Nissan Leaf Turns Into Christmas TR33 on Wheels

kWh

What Nissan does here though is more of an awakening of the holiday spirit with a symbolic approach, as they decided to put the Leaf in full Christmas mode. Just like you’d do with a tree, the zero-emission vehicle was covered in LED lights powered solely from the energy produced through the car’s regeneration system. They went as far as putting TR33 license plates on the car.More or less, it’s a fancy way of saying that with the help of their e-Pedal or B mode, systems that allow the driver to recover kinetic energy from the movement of the car that would otherwise be lost, the driver could save up to 744of energy for every 11,180 miles (18,000 km) traveled.In case anyone wants to know right off the bat what that energy means in terms of household usage, Nissan was thorough enough to present us with the numbers: 266 Christmas trees with 700 incandescent lights for a full hour of joy; 297 ovens for one hour to cook your Christmas dinner; 744 televisions for five hours to watch your favorite Christmas movies; 10,783 houses with 1,000 LED lights for five hours.While the e-Pedal allows the driver to start, accelerate and decelerate the car to a full stop, the B model offers pretty much the same result but while using both pedals.To quote Helen Perry, head of Nissanfor Europe: "We hope this custom-made vehicle inspires people about the endless benefits of regenerative energy. After nearly ten years since LEAF was first introduced in Europe, Nissan continues to be fully focused on providing consumers a more sustainable lifestyle through electric mobility."