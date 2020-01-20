Nissan Leaf NISMO RC Makes European Racing Debut in Spain

Phillippe Briand SY200: The Performance of a Racing Yacht With Zero Emissions

The Leaf e+ is the most powerful version available in dealerships all across the globe, featuring 218 PS (215 horsepower). Thanks to the 62- kWh battery capacity, this model also offers 239 miles of range under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Considering that Hyundai can extract 279 miles from 64 kWh in the Kona Electric, it’s high time for Nissan to do better than exhibiting the potential of the Leaf with a racing car. It’s because of Spain’s importance for Nissan that the brand has chosen the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia to showcase the Leaf NISMO RC for the first time in Europe. The e-racing car has little in common with the series-production model, even the NISMO-badged version that’s sold in Japan.As opposed to the original from 2011, the second generation of the Leaf NISMO RC boasts approximately double the horsepower and torque. 327 ponies and 640 Nm, to be more precise, enabling the racing prototype to accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. “Hold up, isn’t the Model S quicker?”That’s right, dearest reader, but do remember that Nissan has come up with an all-out racing car while Tesla’s straight-line performance is made possible by more powerful electric motors. In other words, the Leaf NISMO RC will outperform the Model S on any circuit in the corners thanks to its lighter weight (1,220 kilograms or 2,690 pounds) and motorsport suspension setup."Anyone who has ever driven a Leaf will know that it is fun to drive," said Helen Perry, head of EVs for Nissan in Europe. What Helen forgets to mention is pretty important for any driving-centric customer. To the point, the rear suspension is a twist-beam axle. Another problem with the Leaf is the thermal management of the lithium-ion battery. Air cooling can only get so far, more so when liquid cooling has demonstrated its superiority time and time again.The Leaf e+ is the most powerful version available in dealerships all across the globe, featuring 218 PS (215 horsepower). Thanks to the 62-battery capacity, this model also offers 239 miles of range under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Considering that Hyundai can extract 279 miles from 64 kWh in the Kona Electric, it’s high time for Nissan to do better than exhibiting the potential of the Leaf with a racing car.

