Nissan Leaf Is Europe's Best Selling Electric Vehicle in 2018

Nissan says that including e-Power hybrid models, electrified cars will account for 40% of the company’s sales in Japan and Europe by 2022, and for 20-30 percent in the U.S. by 2025. The goal set by the Japanese is to sell globally one million electrified vehicles a year by 2022. The Japanese said last week their Leaf model was purchased by over 18,000 Europeans, with people there having placed more than 37,000 orders since the new generation of the model first went on sale in October 2017.“The momentum continues to build for electric cars,” said in a statement Gareth Dunsmore, electric vehicle director at Nissan Europe.“The new LEAF has transformed the experience of driving, with technologies like e-Pedal, capable of reducing braking interaction by up to 90%, showing more customers the benefits of electric mobility that Nissan offers.”The Leaf is undoubtedly the best selling EV globally as well, far surpassing the sales of the much more visible Tesla models, for instance. Since its introduction back in 2010, more than 340,000 units were sold on all markets, surprising even the company that builds it.Nissan has big plans for the model and its derivatives in the coming years. Earlier this week, the carmaker announced the introduction of the first NISMO version for the car and even previewed a more powerful Leaf In the near future, Nissan says it will launch eight new pure electric vehicles based on the technology developed for the Leaf, including a few intended for China, under different brands and an electric “kei” mini-vehicle in Japan. But not only the Nissan brand would get a bunch of EVs. Infiniti is planned to get new EV versions of its cars as well, starting with the year 2021.Nissan says that including e-Power hybrid models, electrified cars will account for 40% of the company’s sales in Japan and Europe by 2022, and for 20-30 percent in the U.S. by 2025. The goal set by the Japanese is to sell globally one million electrified vehicles a year by 2022.