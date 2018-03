Believe it or not, this is the second time an all-electric vehicle has won such a title. The Green Car Award category has been introduced in 2006 by World Car Awards, but has up until now been dominated by hybrids and even clean diesel cars. With only one exception in 2013, Tesla Model S, EV’s have been deemed not so clean by the judges.Usually, World Car Awards doesn't take into account any sales figures, performance charts or any other measurable component of a car. The titles are handed over based on personal impressions of the jurors, which might explain why, at times, like in 2012, the Mercedes-Benz S250 BlueEfficiency managed to beat EVs.For this category, tailpipe emissions, fuel consumption, and use of a major advanced power plant technology are all taken into account. So are some other, less revealing criteria, like having sold at least ten units in at least one major market in a period of over a year.For instance, this year the organization put the Leaf EV in the same basket as the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and BMW 530e iPerformance . We’re not sure how many units the other carmakers sold, but Nissan reported earlier this month that is has cashed in some 300,000 Leafs since the car’s introduction in 2010. That's some 37,000 per year.“We’re very proud that since Nissan LEAF launched in 2010, we’ve been able to put more than 300,000 zeroemission electric vehicles on the road worldwide, helping to reduce carbon footprints around the globe,” said Daniele Schillaci, one of Nissan’s in charge with EVs.“We’re honored to be recognized by this esteemed jury and proud to continue to expand the vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”So big is the success Nissan hopes the new generation Leaf will have, that it plans to sell 1 million zero-emissions cars globally by 2022. Over the next few years, Nissan says it will launch no less than eight new pure electric vehicles.Nissan says that including e-Power hybrid models, electrified cars will account for 40% of the company’s sales in Japan and Europe by 2022, and for 20-30 percent in the U.S. by 2025.