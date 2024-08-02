Nissan Is the Star of the New Hot Wheels 2\-Pack Set

Over the past few months, I have spent countless hours looking for used cars in Japan. More specifically, I'm targeting a Nissan Silvia S15 for a friend who just started drifting.
It was his birthday recently, and I still haven't been able to buy him a gift, as he lives six hours away from me. I considered purchasing a Hot Wheels version of an S15 until we found the right car. But I couldn't find any nice ones in my area. Now, I think I have a solution, as Mattel's newest Car Culture 2-Pack set is coming.
We haven't seen one of these since March, and that's a long time! That second set for 2024 featured a few interesting cars, including the Gulf Racing Lancia Rally 037 and the Bilstein Volkswagen Jetta MK3. Today, we're getting a preview of Mix 3, with Mix 4 still a few months away. I'm pretty sure most of us are eagerly waiting for that one to pop up, as it has the coveted Porsche 993 GT2 inside.
The S14 is a Premium-exclusive model, with four Fast&Furious iterations coming out throughout its shelf life. It appeared in Slide Street and Slide Street 2, so it's no stranger to the drift life.
The latest iteration features an RS*R livery, reminding me of the car D1GP legend Manabu Orido drove in Portland 20 years ago. It's the second time in all these years that the S14 features 10-Spoke Modern Real Riders wheels, which look fantastic in white.
Five of them are replicas of Tokyo Drift's Mona Lisa, and drifting is a leitmotif for this vehicle, as you would imagine. Taniguchi's HKS S15 was a big hit in the 2022 Team Transport series, and the 2023 Boulevard iteration is almost as memorable. You might have difficulty buying the Dinner Model S15, as it usually costs at least $150.
The RS*R release takes us back to more than a decade ago when Toshiki Yoshioka was still driving in Formula Drift. That S15 had a VQ38DETT engine inside, and I must say I haven't heard anything about the Japanese driver for many years now. The 5-spoke Real Riders wheels look great in black, and I feel the Silvia set will be the more desirable one in Mix 3.
Mark Jones designed that model, too, but it debuted in the 2022 Japanese Tuners Collector Set. Ronald Wong was part of the Primera project alongside Jones, and this vehicle is no stranger to motorsports.
It's a shame Mattel couldn't deliver an accurate Calsonic replica, which you can still get from other manufacturers such as Inno64. Some of you would love to add this car to your collection regardless of that small issue, but I'm not keen on doing the same.
The ZAMAC iteration is typically rarer and more expensive but may never be as coveted as the latest Car Culture design. That's because it's finally joined the Premium line, featuring a metal body and 10-Spoke Modern Real Riders wheels.
I'm not sure we can expect a Calsonic release too soon, but here's an idea: why couldn't we have a Yokohama/Advan design instead? Wouldn't that be something?
The El Segundo-based diecast manufacturer unveiled the Custom Corvette Stingray Coupe in 2020 with the Fast & Furious: Quick Shifters collection. It was part of Team Transport twice over the next two years, and then there was the non-Premium Women of Fast release.
The 2-Pack version here is just a repeat design, which you might enjoy if you didn't get it back in 2020. Otherwise, you'll be left pondering whether this set is worth it just for the last vehicle inside.
Mattel followed up with multiple basic variations and only two Premium releases (2012 and 2018). In 2022, the Copo Corvette emerged as an NFT Garage Series 4 model, and it's relatively affordable, with prices ranging between $90 to $200. I can't remember seeing a similar two-tone combo at the SEMA Show, but it certainly works as a show car.
Remember to exercise some patience: buying this mix right now could cost three times the regular price, and it's not worth feeding the scalpers! Just give it a month or two tops, and you can buy it from a store near you or an online one for its regular value.
Nissan 240SX (S14)
Can you believe the 240SX (S14) casting isn't even a decade old? Mattel had Mark Jones and Jimmy Liu design it for its 2019 Fast&Furious: Original Fast debut. Most of us may have overlooked Letty's car from the first movie in the series when it came out, but that's not the case anymore.
Nissan Silvia (S15)
The Nissan Silvia (S15) casting is slightly older than its counterpart, as it debuted in the Replica Entertainment: Forza Motorsport mix. It's still one of the coolest iterations, but you'll need 15 more for the complete collection.
'94 Nissan Primera
You may have already figured out why I said Nissan is the star of the new Hot Wheels 2-Pack set. Four of the six cars inside represent the Japanese manufacturer. At first glance, I almost confused the '94 Nissan Primera with the '91 Nissan Sentra SE-R.
Nissan R390 GT1
The Nissan R390 GT1 is Ryu Asada's work, debuting in the 2021 Factory Fresh mini-series. Mattel developed four variations over two years, and the First Edition release is still one of the nicest ones on the market.
Custom Corvette Stingray Coupe
Diversity is a key factor at Mattel; you'll notice it in most collections (at least over the past decade). Sure, Mix 3 had four Nissans inside so far, so it's time to cross the pond to the USA for the third and final 2-pack inside.
'69 COPO Corvette
The '69 COPO Corvette is the oldest casting in Mix 3. This Phil Riehlman-designed machine debuted in the 2011 New Models series, featuring a blue and white livery and MC5 wheels. The Toy Fair iteration that appeared that year can cost almost $800 on eBay, but it looks fantastic in Spectraflame Blue.
