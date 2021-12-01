Nissan Has Bad News for People Thinking the Chip Shortage Is Nearing Its End

More on this:

1 2022 Nissan Murano Launched in the U.S. With Midnight Edition Package, More Gear

2 LS-Swapped 700-HP AWD Nissan Frontier Has a Crazy Amount of Customization

3 Sim Drifter Gets Behind the Wheel of a 900-HP Nissan S15, Can He Handle It?

4 Nissan Ambition 2030 Promises 15 New EVs Thanks to $17,617 Billion Investment

5 1970s Pontiac Trans Am Seems Carelessly Dropped on Top of Unsuspecting 240SX