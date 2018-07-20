Nissan GT-R50 Comes to the U.S. in August

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

Recently shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, Nissan’s latest insanity, the GT-R50, will soon head to the United States. 22 photos



The model as it will be displayed was built together with Italdesign as a means to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model that has been in production since 1969. It is based on a



As compared to the stock version of the NISMO GT-R, the engine fitted on this special edition has been tweaked to develop 700 PS, 120 PS over the capabilities of its production brother.



A revised suspension has been developed for the model, and Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes have been added as well.



As for Italsdesing’s contribution to the car, it can be seen all over the interior and the exterior. The most important modification is the roofline that is now 54 millimeters lower than the original and features a lower center section and raised outer portions to “give the roof profile a muscular look.“



Changes in design have also been made to the cooling outlets behind the front wheels, shoulder line tapers, and the rear window line.



