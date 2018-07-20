autoevolution
 

Nissan GT-R50 Comes to the U.S. in August

Recently shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, Nissan’s latest insanity, the GT-R50, will soon head to the United States.
The Japanese carmaker announced on Thursday the one-off car – for the moment, that is – will be heading to the Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium at the Spa 24 hour, and from there cross the Ocean to attend the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in August.

The model as it will be displayed was built together with Italdesign as a means to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model that has been in production since 1969. It is based on a NISMO version of the GT-R, equipped with a 3.8-liter VR38DETT engine.

As compared to the stock version of the NISMO GT-R, the engine fitted on this special edition has been tweaked to develop 700 PS, 120 PS over the capabilities of its production brother.

A revised suspension has been developed for the model, and Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes have been added as well.

As for Italsdesing’s contribution to the car, it can be seen all over the interior and the exterior. The most important modification is the roofline that is now 54 millimeters lower than the original and features a lower center section and raised outer portions to “give the roof profile a muscular look.“

Changes in design have also been made to the cooling outlets behind the front wheels, shoulder line tapers, and the rear window line.

At the time of its introduction two weeks ago, Nissan said it has no plans to produce the GT-R50, and that it will not be the next -generation GT-R. Soon after that, it backtracked and said the model will come as a limited production version priced at an insanely high €900,000, or the equivalent of $1.05 million, at today’s exchange rate.
