Nissan GT-R Turned into an iPhone-Inspired Apple Car in Unexpected Rendering

More on this:

1 Xiaomi Says It’s Not Working on a Car, Announcement Still Likely in April

2 Unlike Apple, Xiaomi Has Already Found a Carmaker to Build Its EV

3 This Patent Is the Living Proof an Apple Car Is Coming, Analyst Says

4 Xiaomi to Begin Electric Car Project, Compete Against Apple and Tesla

5 Apple Car Could Come With Infrared Headlights for Improved Visibility