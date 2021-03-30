Nissan GT-R Turned into an iPhone-Inspired Apple Car in Unexpected Rendering

Everybody knows an Apple Car is coming, but as per the company’s CIA-like secrecy, the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t say a single thing about this project.
Nevertheless, several details have already leaked, and the avalanche of patents that have surfaced lately provided us with a closer look at what the Apple Car could bring new to the automotive world.
But one tidbit that nobody can figure out right now is the look of the Apple Car, which will most likely remain as mysterious as it gets until very close to the official launch.
The folks over at Lease Fetcher, however, have commissioned a set of renders to envision what the Apple Car could end up looking like, all based on devices that have already been launched by the Cupertino firm.
The first of them is an Apple Car based on a mix of the Hyundai Ioniq and the Apple Mouse. With a glass panoramic roof and a design obviously inspired by the classic Magic Mouse, the rendering looks futuristic, and given Apple wants this to be a self-driving EV, don’t be too surprised if the company might actually like this idea.
Tesla rival, this Apple Car uses door handles based on the iPhone buttons, 3 LED headlights borrowed from the phone’s camera, and a grille inspired from the bottom part of the smartphone.
The Toyota Supra and the iPod Classic rendering come with wheels that remind of the iPod click wheel everybody loved, while the Honda E and iMac G3 proposes a split-color design inspired by the computer.
And last but not least, it’s the Kia Soul that’s been converted into an Apple Car using the iMac Pro, this time using Apple’s signature Space Grey finish with tall front and back windscreens similar to the ones you can find today on the PC.
At the end of the day, all these renderings are nothing more than an interesting interpretation of existing cars and Apple products, but of course, you really shouldn’t expect the upcoming EV to look anything like them. The Apple Car is expected in 2024 at the earliest, so anything can change completely by the time the go-ahead is given to this project.
