Nissan GT-R "Split Wing" Looks Like an Aero Athlete

27 Jun 2020, 18:17 UTC ·
Nissan is currently working to develop the next generation of its performance machines. And while we've enjoyed a few clues on the new Z car, nothing has been said about the GT-R, other than the fact that it does have a future. Meanwhile, the Internet loves to play with the models we've already met, as shown by the R34 portrayed in this rendering.
As those of you who have been watching the Japanese badge are well aware, the tuning world didn't wait for the current R35 incarnation of the Nissan halo car to turn this into an aftermarket star. As such, virtual builds like this one, or real ones, for that matter, shouldn't come as a surprise.

The said conclusion has a special meaning for those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below), since, as Yasid Oozeear, the artist behind the work mentions, this is an evolution of a previous R34 GT-R virtual build, which we discussed earlier this month. Nevertheless, those who missed it can find the visual adventure in the second post below.

The focus is now on the rear wing. And what a downforce instrument this is! The Japanese toy packs a split wing that appears large enough for a time attack.

Nevertheless, the wing only seems to match the rest of the airflow manipulation hardware present on the machine. As such, if we look below the chopped rear bumper, we'll find a massive diffuser, with this using an unconventional approach as far as the placement of the exhaust is concerned.

The floating wheel arches mean this is the type of widebody kit that stands out and we can now move on to the front end of the vehicle.

This is where we find a generous splitter held in position with the help of two rods, while the bumper above it might just be borrowed from a machine that used to compete against the R34, more or less directly - the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.


 
 
 
 
I realise that I’ve barely (or never?) shared anything of the R34 that I’ve done on here before. Maybe I did, I can’t remember when it was the last time. Best Skyline, hands down. I mean, is it? . . Never was a big fan of skylines if I’m honest, so I can’t be sure which one is pick lol! What about you guys? . . Let me know what you’d pick down in the comments, and tell me about your cars too, because I’m picking one tomorrow to work on Saturday, to Tuesday as’s next episode of “Followers’ car” 😌✌🏼 HDRI @s.pphoto . . . . . #nissan #nissanskyline #skyline #skyliner34 #nissanr34 #r34skyline #skylines #yasiddesign #alyasid #yd #loweredlifestyle #baggedlife #baggeddaily

