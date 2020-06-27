Nissan GT-R "Split Wing" Looks Like an Aero Athlete

The said conclusion has a special meaning for those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below), since, as Yasid Oozeear, the artist behind the work mentions, this is an evolution of a previous R34 GT-R virtual build, which we discussed earlier this month. Nevertheless, those who missed it can find the visual adventure in the second post below.
The focus is now on the rear wing. And what a downforce instrument this is! The Japanese toy packs a split wing that appears large enough for a time attack.
Nevertheless, the wing only seems to match the rest of the airflow manipulation hardware present on the machine. As such, if we look below the chopped rear bumper, we'll find a massive diffuser, with this using an unconventional approach as far as the placement of the exhaust is concerned.
The floating wheel arches mean this is the type of widebody kit that stands out and we can now move on to the front end of the vehicle.
This is where we find a generous splitter held in position with the help of two rods, while the bumper above it might just be borrowed from a machine that used to compete against the R34, more or less directly - the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.
View this post on Instagram
I’d like two hot wings with mustard please? Another look at the R34 from@a while back, because why not! . . Super swamped with some personal work at the moment and trying my best to get new episode of Followers’ car out tomorrow guys! . . I’ll pick two winners from the comments on the latest YouTube video later tonight and announce them on insta stories here! KEEP YA EYES PEELED! 👀 . . . . . #nissanskyline #skyliner34 #r34skyline #r34gtr #skylinedrive #skylineculture #yasiddesign #bigwanggang #bodykits #bodykit #alyasid #ydcars #customcar #coronarender #carart
View this post on Instagram
I realise that I’ve barely (or never?) shared anything of the R34 that I’ve done on here before. Maybe I did, I can’t remember when it was the last time. Best Skyline, hands down. I mean, is it? . . Never was a big fan of skylines if I’m honest, so I can’t be sure which one is pick lol! What about you guys? . . Let me know what you’d pick down in the comments, and tell me about your cars too, because I’m picking one tomorrow to work on Saturday, to Tuesday as’s next episode of “Followers’ car” 😌✌🏼 HDRI @s.pphoto . . . . . #nissan #nissanskyline #skyline #skyliner34 #nissanr34 #r34skyline #skylines #yasiddesign #alyasid #yd #loweredlifestyle #baggedlife #baggeddaily