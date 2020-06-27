Nissan GT-R "Split Wing" Looks Like an Aero Athlete

View this post on Instagram

I’d like two hot wings with mustard please? Another look at the R34 from@a while back, because why not! . . Super swamped with some personal work at the moment and trying my best to get new episode of Followers’ car out tomorrow guys! . . I’ll pick two winners from the comments on the latest YouTube video later tonight and announce them on insta stories here! KEEP YA EYES PEELED! 👀 . . . . . #nissanskyline #skyliner34 #r34skyline #r34gtr #skylinedrive #skylineculture #yasiddesign #bigwanggang #bodykits #bodykit #alyasid #ydcars #customcar #coronarender #carart

