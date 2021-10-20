Nissan GT-R Shoots Insane Flames, Makes Autobahn Sound Like JDM Apocalypse

Nissan has been patiently keeping the R35 GT-R around since 2008 (concepts appeared as early as 2001 and 2005), which has given everyone ample time to get acquainted with it. And modify the supercar into a “flamethrower Godzilla,” apparently.
Many feel the R35 iteration has managed to eschew the Skyline reputation and build itself into a category of its own. Sometimes, all it takes is to hear its nickname – aka Godzilla – and remember the GT-R’s spec sheet and performance numbers fully validate the tarmac monster within.
After all, the craziest iteration – Nissan and Italdesign’s GT-R 50 limited edition – comes to the party with no less than 720 ps/710 horsepower. But the price and scarcity do make it a ridiculously hard find. So, there’s another, simpler route to go down in GT-R aficionado history. The aftermarket way.
And the GT-R has been around for long enough to have tuning specialists try out just about anything. Including turning the Nissan sports car into a four-pipe makeshift flamethrower. Without any proper background from the good folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube – not even the small card at the start of this recent feature (embedded below) – we are free to imagine such preposterous ideas, right?
Anyway, this orange R35 Nissan GT-R will certainly stand out in any crowd. Not just because of the stunning paint, but also due to its obvious exterior modifications which seem to include a rowdy widebody kit from an unnamed source. Unfortunately, the only detail we are given about this GT-R is that it packs a violent and spectacular Armytrix Valvetronic exhaust system.
Well, for many, that’s going to be enough. After all, almost half of the video is comprised of plain old tunnel revs, pops, and cracks. Oh, and some insane flames, of course. Which, by the way, seem to make up the focus of this feature, instead of the usual top speed acceleration tests performed on the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn.
No worries, the German highway doesn’t sound like it’s preparing for an incoming JDM apocalypse for nothing. There’s a quick 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph) acceleration feature, as well as a casual surge to 289 kph (180 mph)!
