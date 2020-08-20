Nissan GT-R "Kimono" Looks Like a Widebody Warrior

Believe it or not, the current R35 incarnation of the GT-R has been with us for a full thirteen years and yet Nissan still hasn't delivered any solid clues on the next iteration of the machine. In fact, the only thing the automaker has stated on the matter is that Godzilla does have a future. Meanwhile, we get more and more custom examples, be there real builds or virtual ones, such as the toy portrayed in this rendering.
From Liberty Walk to [insert your favorite aftermarket developer here], we've seen so many names adorning the GT-R with massive wings, so the fact that this pixel project features a shaved posterior is quite refreshing.
In fact, we can talk about a minimalist custom approach, with most of the... lifting being done by the overfenders, whose floating, angular styling might just remind one of a kimono. These are filled by super-sized custom wheels with massive centers, which might just act like mirrors at times, thus drawing even more attention.
Up front, the generous splitter is mixed with a pair of dive planes, which seem to be linked to the said overfenders, while the hood is also a non-factory piece.
Switching to the rear end of the supercar killer, we find a similar approach for the boot lid (these pieces could be carbon fiber goodies, especially since the GT-R could use a diet), while the diffuser down below appears to be the kind that actually works when you hit the track.
Of course, the striking shade of blue covering the angular styling cues of the Nissan halo car also add to the attention magnet effect of the vehicle.
“What about the mind behind these pixels?”, one might ask. Well, the work that adorns our screens right now comes from a digital artist named Kalim Oozeear.
In fact, we can talk about a minimalist custom approach, with most of the... lifting being done by the overfenders, whose floating, angular styling might just remind one of a kimono. These are filled by super-sized custom wheels with massive centers, which might just act like mirrors at times, thus drawing even more attention.
Up front, the generous splitter is mixed with a pair of dive planes, which seem to be linked to the said overfenders, while the hood is also a non-factory piece.
Switching to the rear end of the supercar killer, we find a similar approach for the boot lid (these pieces could be carbon fiber goodies, especially since the GT-R could use a diet), while the diffuser down below appears to be the kind that actually works when you hit the track.
Of course, the striking shade of blue covering the angular styling cues of the Nissan halo car also add to the attention magnet effect of the vehicle.
“What about the mind behind these pixels?”, one might ask. Well, the work that adorns our screens right now comes from a digital artist named Kalim Oozeear.