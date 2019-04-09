autoevolution

Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma Outsell Ford Ranger In Q1

9 Apr 2019, 17:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The numbers are in for the first quarter of 2019, and as far as the mid-size segment is concerned, the Ford Ranger isn’t doing great. With 9,421 sales during the first three months of 2019, even the Nissan Frontier and Chevrolet Colorado posted better results.
21 photos
2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package
The Toyota Tacoma leads the rankings with 58,183 examples of the breed while the GMC Canyon is on the lowermost spot with 6,954 units. Looking at the bigger picture, sales of mid-size pickups in the United States are up 13.84 percent over the first quarter of 2018. More to the point, 128,273 workhorses compared to 112,676 last year.

“But what about the Honda Ridgeline?” The unibody pickup didn’t fare well either, selling 6,952 units compared to 7,005. Turning our attention back to the Ranger, what do these results mean in the long run for the Ford Motor Company?

First of all, there’s no denying that dealerships will offer discounts. Secondly, the bean counters are biting their nails for not offering a manual option and a six-cylinder engine. The biggest mistake, however, is that Ford took too long to bring the Ranger back to the United States.

There are pictures on the Internet of the 2021 Ford Ranger, and so far, we’re aware that Ford is working 24/7 to bring the next generation to market. Volkswagen made a deal with the Blue Oval to use the platform for their next-generation Amarok, but so far, it’s not known if the German marque will bring that truck to the United States.

With the arrival of the Jeep Gladiator for the 2020 model year, the mid-size segment is getting even busier, posing another problem for the Blue Oval. On the downside, the Wrangler with a bed and Ram know-how is the most expensive pickup in the segment.

Nissan is working on a replacement for the Frontier too, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The newcomer could roll out as early as September 2020 for the 2021 model year.
2019 Ford Ranger sales Ford Ranger pickup truck Nissan Frontier Chevrolet Colorado toyota tacoma
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
FORD models:
FORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVAll FORD models  
 
 