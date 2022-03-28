Nissan Ensures Melilla Has Enough Backup Power With 78 LEAF Battery Packs

If you have never heard about Melilla, you are not alone. This is one of the two autonomous cities belonging to Spain, although they are in Africa – the other is Ceuta. The entire city depends on an Endesa thermal power station to provide electricity to its 90,000 residents. If anything went sour with the plant, the city would be in the dark. To prevent that, Nissan provided 78 LEAF battery packs as a massive power bank to the town.

