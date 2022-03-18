Nissan e-4ORCE Now Uses RC Car to Try to Demonstrate What It Can Do – It Fails

When Nissan used a motorized tray to demonstrate how good its e-4ORCE technology is by carrying a bowl of ramen without dropping sauce, that was genius. However, now the company created a radio-controlled car to demonstrate the traction system – and it is tedious.
Nissan released the video below and some pictures of the RC model with an Ariya bubble to say this little car can be controlled by a simulator with a screen, wheels, and pedals. However, nothing in the video or the pictures makes it clear which benefits the system offers to customers.
Yes, we know that the e-4ORCE system has impressive mass transfer control. After all, that’s what made the motorized tray deliver ramen without making a mess on the table of the Japanese restaurant where it was used. The RC model only moves around a small track in the format of an eight. Nissan just said the conditions of this track are slippery and that e-4ORCE allows the car to keep its trajectory. We need more than that to believe.
There’s no proof of how slippery the track is, which another RC car without the e-4ORCE system could demonstrate. We have no idea at which speed the small electric vehicle is controlled. Finally, we have just a glimpse of some people trying the toy – and none of that is relevant to the point Nissan wants to make.
Honestly, it is about time for Nissan to put some Ariya units with e-4ORCE to introduce customers or at least specialized journalists to test that. They could then confirm what the company is saying as credible third-parties.
Summarizing this story, Nissan seems to have enjoyed the good idea it had with the motorized tray and the noodles and tried to repeat it with this RC model. It did not work. Either Nissan comes up with a better idea next time, or it would better save on these efforts to present the e-4ORCE. If it is really as good as the company claims it is, spending less on such videos may help the company sell the Ariya at better prices.
