Nissan "Domino's" Van Has Pizza Wheels and a Ladder Bosozoku Exhaust

Yes, the metallic structure on the driver's side of the van sitting before us is the exhaust. "But, but... it looks like a ladder!" I hear you shouting. Well, of course it does - this is a Bosozoku exhaust.
The origin of the B work involves Japanese motorcycle gangs, which started growing stronger and developed a taste for modding their rides back in the 1950s. Their ranks have dropped dramatically over the years, but the oddball-grade exhaust trick has found its way to the Japanese car tuning subculture and it seems like this people mover is part of it.
Bosozoku cars often display other exaggerated bits and pieces, such as a super-sized chin spoiler, which should sit just below and exposed oil cooler, but it seems that the owner of this Nissan van decided to skip the said ornaments - pixel tip to 1320Video for the Instagram post bringing this toy to our attention.
Then again, the contraption doesn't stick to a simple approach plus the said "H-Pipe". Oh no. This puppy looks like a rolling Domino's Pizza ad, thanks to its wheels and its body decals. And perhaps it can glide though urban traffic as quickly as your favorite delivery machine.
Colored stunts aside, the Nissan features a widebody approach that only involves the fenders, along with a serious ride height reduction.
The machine we have here has been spotted during a Tokyo car meet and there's one question that seems to linger: sure, you could probably cook a tiny pizza on that exhaust, but is it strong enough to serve as a proper ladder once it cools off?
And while we can't be sure about the answer, one thing is certain - a simple glance at the pics showcasing the van will tell you that its owner is a happy man.
