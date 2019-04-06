SpaceX Starship Fires Raptor Engine for the First Time

Nissan Discontinues Versa Note In the United States, Sedan Will Soldier On

On that note, look forward to the 2020 Nissan Versa Sedan on April 12th at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale. As a matter of fact, Cars Direct reports that both Versa models “suffered a 29-percent drop in combined sales” in 2018 compared to the previous year. Given the rising demand for crossovers such as the Kicks and Rogue Sport, we’re not exactly surprised that even the sedan is suffering as a result of changing consumer preferences. mini-MPV that poses as a tall hatchback, the Versa Note can trace its roots back to 2004. The second generation received sharper styling and superior equipment in 2012, and the U.S. model was revealed in 2013 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.Care to guess which were the best and worst years of the Versa in the United States? Combined sales of both models peaked in 2015 with 144,528 units, then came crashing down to 75,809 last year. Only 2006 was worse with 22,044 units, but back then, the hatchback-bodied Versa Note wasn’t available to purchase in this part of the world.“At $16,545, the 2019 Versa Note is currently one of the automaker's most affordable models, just over $1,100 pricier than the CVT-equipped Versa sedan.” Cars Direct points out that automatic emergency braking isn’t available, not even as an option. Less than 300 examples of the breed are available to purchase at the time of writing, and given how hard it is to sell these things, Nissan dealers are sure to offer discounts.The Kicks comes as an interesting alternative to the Versa Note, but it’s also more expensive at $19,585 from the get-go. More cargo space and no penalty in fuel economy are the highlights, although we’re not that fond of the styling. The bug-eyed Juke was much better in this regard but worse in terms of practicality.On that note, look forward to the 2020 Nissan Versa Sedan on April 12th at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.