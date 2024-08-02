Nissan Canada Thought the 2024 Ariya Was Too Expensive, So It Made It Cheaper

We wrote about the pricing details of the 2024 Ariya in Canada roughly half a year ago. Fast-forward to today and Nissan has revised it. To our surprise, the electric crossover is not more expensive after the revisions but actually cheaper.
The lineup used to start from CA$52,998 (equaling US$38,301) for the Engage FWD and CA$59,998 (US$43,359) for the Evolve e-4ORCE, both featuring the same 63 kWh battery pack. However, these models are now offered from CA$49,998 (US$36,133) and CA$56,998 (US$41,191), respectively.
Nissan has also dropped the MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) of the Evolve+ FWD and Evolve+ e-4ORCE. The former used to start at CA$62,998 (US$45,527) and the latter at CA$64,998 (US$46,973), and they are now available from CA$59,998 (US$43,359) and CA$61,998 (US$44,805), respectively. The top-of-the-line Evolve+ e-4ORCE with Platinum+ Package starts at CA$64,998 (US$46,973), down from CA$69,998 (US$50,586).
According to Nissan, by reducing the MSRP of the entire 2024 Ariya family, the electric crossover should attract more customers. "The revised pricing for the 2024 Nissan Ariya aims to enhance its competitive edge and provide optimal value to our customers in an ever-evolving electric vehicle market," commented the brand's President for Canada, Trevor Longley.
Since we last wrote about Canada's Nissan Ariya half a year ago, the electric crossover has entered the 2024 model year in our market. The lineup comprises the Engage FWD, Venture+ FWD, Evolve+ FWD, and Empower+ FWD. These carry MSRPs of $39,590 (equaling CA$54,775), $41,190 (CA$56,988), $44,190 (CA$61,139), and $47,690 (CA$65,982). The all-wheel-drive family includes the Engage, Engage+, Evolve+, Platinum+, and Platinum+ with 20-inch wheels. These are priced from $43,590 (CA$60,309), $45,190 (CA$62,523), $48,190 (CA$66,673), $54,190 (CA$74,975), and $51,490 (CA$74,975), respectively.
Thus, the 2024 Ariya that Nissan sells north of the U.S. border is more affordable than the one sold in our market. It's offered with the same battery packs, with the smaller 63 kWh unit being limited to the Engage. In its most frugal configuration, it has a total driving range of up to 304 miles (489 km), which drops to 216 miles (348 km) for the base model with the smaller unit. The Ariya comes with a 36-month/36,000-mile (57,936 km) warranty in the United States and 60 months/60,000 miles (96,560 km) for the powertrain.
As before, the Nissan Ariya comes with two battery sizes. The 63 kWh is limited to the Engage FWD and Evolve e-4ORCE, and the 87 kWh unit equips the Evolve+ FWD, Evolve+ e-4ORCE, and Evolve+ e-4ORCE with Platinum+ Package. The maximum driving range in the most frugal variant of the zero-emission model is up to 465 kilometers (289 miles). The output ratings vary from 214 to 389 horsepower (217-293 ps/160-290 kW), and the Ariya is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with the latter featuring a dual-motor setup.
