Nissan Armada Snow Patrol Has Nothing To Do With The Band

When it comes to full-size SUVs of the body-of-frame type, the Nissan Armada is up there near the top. A wonderful piece of personal transportation that retails from $46,090 and relies on good ol’ V8 power
, the American brother of the Patrol is also good at doing the off-road stuff.
14 photos
Enter the Snow Patrol, which has been developed by Nissan North America specifically for the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. The recipe starts with the Armada
we all know and love, specified with four-wheel-drive.
First things first, the Snow Patrol is equipped with a lift kit from Pro Comp, giving three inches of additional clearance for the 35-inch Pro Comp MT2 tires. The wheels, on the other hand, are 20x9-inch Cognito Series 61s finished in Satin Black. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Helping the Armada Snow Patrol navigate the backwoods is a beefed-up front end, featuring an off-road bumper with grille bar and 12,000-pound winch mount. A roof-mounted DR36 double LED light bar with flood and spot capabilities are also on the menu, as is a pair of grille-mounted LEDs.
The finishing touches for the exterior are the M-1A running boards and one-piece Defender roof rack. Whichever way you look at it, the Snow Patrol can climb every mountain and ford every stream. The goodies don’t end here, for the SUV
’s interior was also bettered by Nissan
’s designers.
Opening the door reveals premium leather on the seats with pearl surfaces and cement perforated inserts. Special stitching and the Snow Patrol logo further up the visual ante, reminding the driver that this is a true one-off.
“As part of our celebration of winter at the Chicago Auto Show, we wanted to remind our growing family of Armada owners and enthusiasts that this full-size SUV stands ready to take you to the mountains, or at least safely through Chicago streets covered in lake effect snow,”
said Billy Hayes, vice president of the commercial vehicles and trucks division.