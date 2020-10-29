Nissan 400Z Titan Looks Like a Japanese Muscle Car

While the introduction of the Nissan Z Proto has brought nothing but joy, there are one or two reasons to fret when it comes to the 400Z production sportscar that's set to follow the concept: it's likely we'll have to wait for 2022 to meet it (think:2023 MY) and it won't be offered in Europe. As such, the Internet has come up with a rendering to bring the smile back on our faces.
Now that we know why this pixel painting has landed on our screens, let's see what we're dealing with. It's all simple, really, since this image places the front end of the Nissan Titan on the body of the sportscar - we can thank aptly named social media label Car Front Swaps for the visual shenanigan.
As most reviews will tell you, the Titan is a good truck, but it simply sits behind the more popular domestic workhorses. Nevertheless, donating its face to the 400Z makes for a noble cause, since it allows us to see how this retro-styled Japanese sportscar would look in muscle car form.
To be more precise, the proportions are there, the rugged front end styling cues are there and, if we could also talk about a heart transplant (the 400Z is expected to use a twin-turbo V6 with 400 hp), we'd remind you that the 2020 Nissan Titan's 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 delivers a meaty 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of twist.
Heck, there might just be a few aficionados out there who feel this digital Nissan mix is more appealing to the eye than the 2019 facelift of the Chevrolet Camaro and perhaps even the 2020MY revamp that came to the rescue.
Come to think of it, the already-high popularity of the Nissan 400Z means we can expect plenty of aftermarket kits for the Japanese toy. And we'd be surprised if some of these didn't introduce the kind of rugged, boxy styling seen in this pixel doodle.
As most reviews will tell you, the Titan is a good truck, but it simply sits behind the more popular domestic workhorses. Nevertheless, donating its face to the 400Z makes for a noble cause, since it allows us to see how this retro-styled Japanese sportscar would look in muscle car form.
To be more precise, the proportions are there, the rugged front end styling cues are there and, if we could also talk about a heart transplant (the 400Z is expected to use a twin-turbo V6 with 400 hp), we'd remind you that the 2020 Nissan Titan's 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 delivers a meaty 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of twist.
Heck, there might just be a few aficionados out there who feel this digital Nissan mix is more appealing to the eye than the 2019 facelift of the Chevrolet Camaro and perhaps even the 2020MY revamp that came to the rescue.
Come to think of it, the already-high popularity of the Nissan 400Z means we can expect plenty of aftermarket kits for the Japanese toy. And we'd be surprised if some of these didn't introduce the kind of rugged, boxy styling seen in this pixel doodle.