Nissan 400Z "ProtoZoku" Has a Tangled Exhaust and Giant Front Splitter

14 photos



The Japanese media dubbed them



We find that the custom car world does need a good anti-statement. Tired of $10,000 exhausts and $40,000 body kits? Just replace the mufflers with some 4-inch pipes and make your own spoilers from foam and plywood. It's like giving the middle finger to every influencer putting the same widebody kit on his Lamborghini Huracan.



This particular Bosozoku 400Z (rendering) does look like it's gang-affiliated yet is more refined. The massive front splitter follows the lines of the car and the fender flares could work on any Nissan drift car build. However, the rear goes a little crazy with custom taillights and an exhaust that looks like a tangled mess. We've seen that kind of mess on Beetle Buggies, but those cars are rear-engined. What do you think of the Z ProtoZoku and its retro gold wheels?



